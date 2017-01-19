Cristal Therapeutics Release: Company Raises €12.8 Million In New Financing Round To Advance Novel Medicines Against Cancer Using Its CriPec Nanotech Platform

MAASTRICHT, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cristal Therapeutics, a privately-held life sciences company
developing novel nanomedicines against cancer and other diseases, today
announced the closing of a €12.8 million financing round. The financing
comes from a consortium headed by Dutch oncology investor Aglaia
BioMedical Ventures and Belgian DROIA Oncology Ventures and was
complemented by BOM, LIOF and LBDF. Existing shareholders
(founders, Chemelot Ventures, BioGeneration Ventures, Utrecht University
Holding, Nedermaas Hightech Ventures) also participated in the round.
The new funding will be used to continue and accelerate the clinical
development of Cristal Therapeutics’ lead candidate CriPec®
docetaxel, by executing a clinical phase Ib trial, building the momentum
for a clinical phase II trial starting later this year. Funds also allow
for intensified development of Cristal’s nanotech platform for its
innovative CriPec® DUO and CriPec®
oligonucleotides programs.
Lead candidate
CriPec® docetaxel is Cristal Therapeutics’ lead candidate in
development and represents a novel treatment approach of solid tumours.
CriPec® nanoparticles with the anti-cancer drug docetaxel
entrapped accumulate in tumour tissue and yield a significantly higher
exposure within the tumour, thereby overcoming drawbacks of conventional
docetaxel therapies. CriPec® docetaxel successfully passed
various preclinical studies, demonstrating a significantly enhanced
efficacy and an improved safety and tolerability profile. The candidate
also successfully passed a clinical phase Ia trial in patients suffering
from solid tumours where human tolerability and pharmacokinetics were
assessed. Further safety and signs of efficacy will be evaluated in a
clinical phase Ib study aiming to confirm the recommended phase II dose
level and regimen. CriPec® docetaxel is expected to have
substantial medical and commercial advantages particularly in
combination therapies.
CriPec® DUO and CriPec®
Oligonucleotides
Cristal Therapeutics is continuously searching to broaden the
application of its nanomedicine platform. The CriPec® DUO
concept aims to achieve a synergistic therapeutic response of two
anti-cancer drugs entrapped in one nanoparticle.
Cristal Therapeutics also applies its CriPec® platform for
the delivery of oligonucleotides to intracellular targets. CriPec®’s
underlying proprietary polymer and linker technology offers exciting
perspectives to overcome some of the major hurdles in the
oligonucleotide field.
Dr Joost Holthuis, CEO of Cristal Therapeutics, comments on the new
financing round:
‘We are thrilled to welcome high quality investors Aglaia and DROIA
to Cristal Therapeutics, but also BOM, LIOF and LBDF complementing our
group of investors. This clearly represents a growing commitment to
nanomedicines and reflects the potential of our drug programs on the
basis of the CriPec® technology.’
‘This funding comes at a time when we are taking meaningful steps
forward with our clinical lead candidate CriPec®
docetaxel towards achieving a better treatment for patients with
advanced solid tumours. Today’s financing allows us to cover both the
upcoming clinical phase Ib and IIa trial with CriPec®
docetaxel and the preclinical studies for CriPec®
DUO and CriPec® oligonucleotides for the period
until 2019”.
Mark Krul, partner at Aglaia BioMedical Ventures, says:
‘Many cancer drugs could become more effective as a result of
improved delivery of the compounds to the right cell type and cell
compartment. We believe that Cristal Therapeutics’ state-of-art and
highly versatile drug delivery platform has breakthrough potential in
fields where drug delivery remains a key-problem, such as for nucleic
acid based compounds and immuno-oncology complexes.’
Janwillem Naesens, partner at DROIA Oncology Ventures comments on
their investment:
’We were impressed by the highly customizable pharmacological
properties of Cristal Therapeutics’ CriPec®
nanoparticles, which should enable a broad array of therapeutic
applications. The delivery platform clearly stands out amongst other
next-generation nanoparticles under development. With the backing of
this solid investor base, the seasoned team will be able to explore the
full potential of its technology.’
=== ENDS ===
About Aglaia BioMedical Ventures
The Dutch venture capital firm Aglaia - through its Oncology Funds I and
II - invests in ground-breaking technologies that have the potential to
translate into solutions for the prevention and treatment of cancer.
Aglaia is actively involved in the companies it invests in and works
closely with scientists and management teams in the early stages of
technological development. By translating high-potential research into
commercially and clinically successful products Aglaia gives meaning to
the concept of impact investing; combining financial and social returns. www.aglaia-biomedical.com
About DROIA Oncology Ventures
DROIA is a venture capital investor focusing exclusively on oncology
therapeutics. Operating from Luxembourg and Belgium, DROIA invests
worldwide in early-stage drug development companies that apply novel
science and innovative approaches to bring highly promising drug
candidates to patients. Through its experienced team of in-house
scientists and drug developers, DROIA also supports young companies on
scientific and development matters. Funded by private investors, DROIA
is dedicated to making a difference in the fight against cancer.
www.droia.be
About Cristal Therapeutics
Cristal Therapeutics, based in Maastricht, the Netherlands focuses on
the development of nanomedicines with improved therapeutic efficacy
against cancer and other diseases, such as chronic inflammatory
disorders, by using its patented CriPec® technology. This
technology entraps existing and new drugs in polymer nanoparticles of
less than 0.0001 mm diameter. These nanoparticles provide better
distribution throughout the body and a more selective release of the
drugs at the desired site, such as anti-cancer drugs which are
preferentially targeted to tumours. Therefore, products based on CriPec®
may provide enhanced efficacy and fewer side effects, thus offering
improved disease treatment.
CriPec® docetaxel
CriPec® docetaxel is Cristal Therapeutics’ lead candidate in
development and represents a novel treatment approach of solid tumours.
CriPec® docetaxel successfully passed various pre-clinical
studies, demonstrating a significantly enhanced efficacy and an improved
safety and tolerability profile. The candidate also successfully passed
a clinical phase Ia trial in patients suffering from solid tumours where
human tolerability and pharmacokinetics were assessed. In a clinical
phase Ib study further safety and signs of efficacy will be evaluated
aiming to confirm the recommended phase II dose level and regimen. Later
this year, Cristal Therapeutics will start a large clinical phase II
study.
CriPec® DUO
CriPec® allows for the entrapment of multiple compounds (e.g.
two compounds attacking the tumour through different pathways and with
different toxicity) in a single nanoparticle, in a well-defined ratio
and each with its individual release kinetics, with the aim to generate
synergistic efficacy at an acceptable tolerability profile. To boost the
selectivity, these CriPec® nanoparticles may be actively
targeted to the tissue of interest.
CriPec® oligonucleotides
The use of oligonucleotides as drugs is receiving a growing interest of
pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Worldwide about 150 companies are
working on the development of oligonucleotides but they are all
encountering similar delivery problems.
CriPec®’s underlying proprietary polymer and linker
technology offers exciting perspectives to overcome some of the major
hurdles in the oligonucleotide field.
Partnership
In December 2016, Cristal announced a partnership with Belgian biotech
iTeos Therapeutics for the development of immuno-oncology therapeutic
candidates by combining CriPec® nanoparticles with iTeos
small molecule immuno-modulators with the aim of optimizing the delivery
of those drug candidates into the tumour microenvironment.
===========