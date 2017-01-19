Instem Release: Biokinetic Europe Goes Live With ALPHADAS Early Phase Software For Full End-To-End Capabilities

ALPHADAS Software Solution in Full live Production at Leading Early
Phase Clinical Research Organization Located in UK
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instem, a leading provider of IT solutions to the global early
development healthcare market, announced today that BioKinetic Europe
(“BioKinetic”) has gone live with the full ALPHADAS®
software suite in its Phase I unit located in Belfast, N. Ireland.
Following a competitive evaluation of commercial software systems and
vendors, Instem’s ALPHADAS software suite was chosen by BioKinetic as
the best solution on the market to help optimize processes, provide
their sponsors with access to the highest quality data in real time and
further enhance the comprehensive set of services BioKinetic provides to
its sponsors.
Following on from a successful rapid deployment of the ALPHADAS
Recruitment module in March 2016, the implementation of Phase 2 of the
project began, with a goal of being live with full eSource data capture
including integrated data management by Q1 2017. That objective has been
met and BioKinetic is now using the complete end-to-end ALPHADAS
solution for all their trial needs. This has allowed them to streamline
their operations, capture clinical trial data electronically, enable
remote data monitoring and submit clinical data in a fully SDTM
compliant dataset.
“We are delighted to be going live with full electronic data capture for
all trials at BioKinetic,” said David Bell, Medical Director and
Managing Partner at BioKinetic Europe. “It’s been an enriching journey
and we are excited to realize the benefits of the ALPHADAS
system from an onsite operational perspective and to see the advantages
and satisfaction it brings to our Sponsors with immediate effect. We’re
glad to be working with such a flexible and responsive team at Instem
and look forward to further product capabilities rolling out over the
next year.”
BioKinetic has completed over 400 clinical trials for global sponsor
companies in Europe, North America and Asia, offering services covering
a wide range of therapeutic areas. They work collaboratively with
clinical research teams to design a program of early phase studies best
suited to sponsors’ needs.
“This has been a truly collaborative partnership from Day 1 of the
implementation,” said Gwen Aston, Senior Vice President, Instem
Clinical. “The BioKinetic team’s hands on approach and enthusiastic
engagement has facilitated an efficient and accelerated program. This
has allowed BioKinetic to quickly leverage the advantages of electronic
data capture and facilitate expedited key drug development decision
making. We are delighted BioKinetic selected Instem’s ALPHADAS as their
eSource solution and we look forward to a continued long term
partnership.”
BioKinetic users access ALPHADAS over the Web via Instem’s
professionally managed online hosting infrastructure, which is being
used by drug developers, contract research organizations, universities,
research institutes and government agencies around the world.
Accessed on-site or via the Instem Cloud, the ALPHADAS software solution
suite is a proactive early phase CTMS, eSource data capture and
reporting system with an industry-leading set of features. ALPHADAS is
mobile, schedule-driven, and provides real-time bedside or station based
direct data capture that virtually eliminates paper-based data.
About BioKinetic Europe
Based in Belfast, N. Ireland and formed in 1996, BioKinetic has been at
the forefront of early phase drug development for over 20 years. The
company has been steadily increasing in size, now employing over 50
full-time members of staff operating to the UK regulatory body’s (MHRA)
highest standard of Supplementary Accreditation. BioKinetic Europe has
developed a reputation for meticulously managed Phase I —III studies on
behalf of pharmaceutical companies in Europe, Asia and the United
States. BioKinetic is a FPM (Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine)
approved educational training unit, with a range of Principal
Investigators and Clinical Research Professionals with experience and
expertise across all therapeutic areas.
Learn more about their mission at www.biokineticeurope.com.
About Instem
Instem is a leading supplier of IT
applications and services to the early development healthcare market
delivering compelling solutions for data collection, analysis and
regulatory submissions management. Instem solutions are in use by
customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science
and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making leading to
safer, more effective products.
Instem’s
portfolio of software solutions and consulting services increases
client productivity by enhancing product development processes while
offering the unique ability to generate new knowledge through the
extraction and harmonization of actionable scientific information.
Instem supports over 500 clients through offices in the United States,
United Kingdom, France, Japan, China and India.
