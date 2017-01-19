Instem Release: Biokinetic Europe Goes Live With ALPHADAS Early Phase Software For Full End-To-End Capabilities

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instem, a leading provider of IT solutions to the global early development healthcare market, announced today that BioKinetic Europe (“BioKinetic”) has gone live with the full ALPHADAS® software suite in its Phase I unit located in Belfast, N. Ireland.

Following a competitive evaluation of commercial software systems and vendors, Instem’s ALPHADAS software suite was chosen by BioKinetic as the best solution on the market to help optimize processes, provide their sponsors with access to the highest quality data in real time and further enhance the comprehensive set of services BioKinetic provides to its sponsors.

Following on from a successful rapid deployment of the ALPHADAS Recruitment module in March 2016, the implementation of Phase 2 of the project began, with a goal of being live with full eSource data capture including integrated data management by Q1 2017. That objective has been met and BioKinetic is now using the complete end-to-end ALPHADAS solution for all their trial needs. This has allowed them to streamline their operations, capture clinical trial data electronically, enable remote data monitoring and submit clinical data in a fully SDTM compliant dataset.

“We are delighted to be going live with full electronic data capture for all trials at BioKinetic,” said David Bell, Medical Director and Managing Partner at BioKinetic Europe. “It’s been an enriching journey and we are excited to realize the benefits of the ALPHADAS system from an onsite operational perspective and to see the advantages and satisfaction it brings to our Sponsors with immediate effect. We’re glad to be working with such a flexible and responsive team at Instem and look forward to further product capabilities rolling out over the next year.”

BioKinetic has completed over 400 clinical trials for global sponsor companies in Europe, North America and Asia, offering services covering a wide range of therapeutic areas. They work collaboratively with clinical research teams to design a program of early phase studies best suited to sponsors’ needs.

“This has been a truly collaborative partnership from Day 1 of the implementation,” said Gwen Aston, Senior Vice President, Instem Clinical. “The BioKinetic team’s hands on approach and enthusiastic engagement has facilitated an efficient and accelerated program. This has allowed BioKinetic to quickly leverage the advantages of electronic data capture and facilitate expedited key drug development decision making. We are delighted BioKinetic selected Instem’s ALPHADAS as their eSource solution and we look forward to a continued long term partnership.”

BioKinetic users access ALPHADAS over the Web via Instem’s professionally managed online hosting infrastructure, which is being used by drug developers, contract research organizations, universities, research institutes and government agencies around the world.

Accessed on-site or via the Instem Cloud, the ALPHADAS software solution suite is a proactive early phase CTMS, eSource data capture and reporting system with an industry-leading set of features. ALPHADAS is mobile, schedule-driven, and provides real-time bedside or station based direct data capture that virtually eliminates paper-based data.

Based in Belfast, N. Ireland and formed in 1996, BioKinetic has been at the forefront of early phase drug development for over 20 years. The company has been steadily increasing in size, now employing over 50 full-time members of staff operating to the UK regulatory body’s (MHRA) highest standard of Supplementary Accreditation. BioKinetic Europe has developed a reputation for meticulously managed Phase I —III studies on behalf of pharmaceutical companies in Europe, Asia and the United States. BioKinetic is a FPM (Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine) approved educational training unit, with a range of Principal Investigators and Clinical Research Professionals with experience and expertise across all therapeutic areas.

Instem is a leading supplier of IT applications and services to the early development healthcare market delivering compelling solutions for data collection, analysis and regulatory submissions management. Instem solutions are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making leading to safer, more effective products.

Instem’s portfolio of software solutions and consulting services increases client productivity by enhancing product development processes while offering the unique ability to generate new knowledge through the extraction and harmonization of actionable scientific information.

Instem supports over 500 clients through offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, China and India.

