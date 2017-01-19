Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) Release: Company Awarded Patent In Australia For The Use Of Antibodies In Microchannels To Capture Circulating Tumor Cells And Other Rare Cells

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of clinically actionable liquid biopsy tests to improve the management of cancer patients, announces that it has been awarded Australian Patent No. 2010229924 entitled, DEVICES AND METHODS OF CELL CAPTURE AND ANALYSIS. The issued patent covers the use of antibodies in microchannels for the capture of cancer cells or other cells that can be used for molecular analysis in blood and other biological fluids. Biocept has eighteen wholly-owned patents related to its core liquid biopsy technology.

Biocept's proprietary microchannel technology enables the capture of cells that are in low abundance, such as circulating tumor cells (CTCs) shed into the blood by solid tumors, or fetal cells that are present in the maternal bloodstream.

"Our liquid biopsy platform has the distinct advantage of using both CTCs and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to detect and monitor biomarkers associated with cancer," said Lyle Arnold, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Biocept. "Antibodies are key to our microchannel technology that provides for the high-efficacy capture, visualization and microscopic analysis of target cells. We have already been granted U.S. and multiple international patents for this technology, and we are pleased to extend this protection to Australia."

Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO, added, "The granting of patents in international markets supports our activities to expand distribution of our liquid biopsy platform worldwide. Our liquid biopsy tests can provide an alternative to invasive tissue biopsies by using a simple blood sample to obtain valuable biomarker information. This information can be used by physicians to pursue personalized treatments for their patients with cancer, leading to improved outcomes."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocept-awarded-patent-in-australia-for-the-use-of-antibodies-in-microchannels-to-capture-circulating-tumor-cells-and-other-rare-cells-300393179.html

SOURCE Biocept, Inc.