Renhe Group, APR Applied Pharma Research S.A. Release: Companies Announce A License Agreement For The Distribution In The Chinese Market Of An Innovative Solution To Treat Migraine

APR Applied Pharma Research s.a. ("APR"), the Swiss, independent
developer of science driven, patent protected healthcare products, and
Renhe Group, a Chinese leading pharmaceutical company, today are proud
to announce the start of a partnership for the promotion, distribution
and marketing of APR’s patented Diclofenac powder for oral solution for
migraine treatment, in China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.
Migraine prevalence in China is rapidly growing due to the increasing
population of patients affected in combination with the swift change of
the society towards a modern industrialized country lifestyle, thus
making the anti-migraine drugs market potential attractive.
The current market size for specific anti-migraine preparations is still
very limited in China, accounting for around 1 mio USD, as disease
awareness amongst patients and doctors is scarce and differentiated
diagnosis is still very limited; however, its growth rate is significant
(+117%) as underdiagnoses reduces. Moreover, the main drugs available
specific for migraine therapy are standard triptans (either branded or
generics), thus leaving unaddressed the need of a fast effective and
tolerable treatment.
APR’s unique and exclusive formulation of Diclofenac, based on the APR’s
patented Dynamic Buffering Technology (“DBT”),is particularly suitable
for the management of migraine, by securing faster pain relief, rapid
onset of action and sustained pain-free, thus reducing recurrence of
migraine attacks associated with a favourable side-effect profile and
projecting this product to be the first NSAID specifically approved for
migraine in China, thus replicating the same success story APR was able
to achieve in the USA.
“With this agreement, Renhe Group aims to seize this market
opportunity by fulfilling the need for a specific fast acting and
tolerable migraine treatment. At the same time, this innovative and
proven solution perfectly matches the current increasing demand for
Western-type therapies in China. We are confident that adding this drug
to our portfolio will help us to successfully position Renhe Group as
reference company in the migraine market.”- states Mr Chunyu
Li, Renhe Group General Manager.
“We are proud of this new agreement, which allows us to enter dynamic
markets with the highest population rate worldwide, like China, Macao
and Hong Kong. We believe this partnership will offer great business
opportunities to an European based company like APR as well as to our
local partner Renhe Group- said Paolo Galfetti, Chief
Executive Officer of APR -APR’s Diclofenac drugs, including DBT based
ones, are currently marketed and promoted in several countries all over
the world, thanks to a wide network of partners, such as Novartis AG and
Depomed.
Approximately 100 million doses of APR’s Diclofenac DBT are sold
every year, confirming the distinctive and exclusive competitive
advantage of APR’s formulation over conventional preparations.”
About Diclofenac Powder for Oral Solution
APR’s Diclofenac powder for oral Solution is based on APR’s patented
Dynamic Buffering Technology (DBT): this exclusive technology includes a
unique blend of Diclofenac and bicarbonate that creates a suitable
microenvironment at gastrointestinal level, avoiding precipitation of
acid Diclofenac in the gastric environment and, thus, allowing a fast
absorption, without affecting overall tolerability and safety of the
drug product. Pharmacokinetic data support its positive results in terms
of an immediate and ready absorption in the gastro-intestinal tract,
hence achieving a faster onset of action.
As shown in clinical trials on migraine patients(1,2,3,4),
APR’s Diclofenac powder for oral solution consistently provides a rapid
relief from multiple migraine symptoms (nausea, photophobia,
phonophobia) in 2 hours by starting to work in just 15 minutes - at
achievement of peak plasma levels-as well as a pain-free response
lasting up to 24 hours, by targeting effectively inflammation. On the
other hand, it comes in a convenient water-soluble formulation and has a
favorable and tolerable side-effect profile, similar to placebo.
Moreover, Diclofenac powder for oral solution has been recently
established as “effective” (Level A) for the therapy of acute
migraine attacks by the AHS (America Headache Society), following an
evidence-based assessment via a systematic review of Class I studies (www.apr.ch/news/new-patent-for-aprs-diclofenac-formulation-in-canada).
1. Diener HC, Montagna P, Gács G, et al. Efficacy and tolerability of
diclofenac potassium sachets in migraine: a randomized, double-blind,
cross-over study in comparison with diclofenac potassium tablets and
placebo. Cephalalgia. 2006;26(5):537-547. 2. Lipton RB, Grosberg
B, Singer RP, et al. Efficacy and tolerability of a new powdered
formulation of diclofenac potassium for oral solution for the acute
treatment of migraine: results from the International Migraine Pain
Assessment Clinical Trial (IMPACT). Cephalalgia.
2010;30(11):1336-1345. 3. Headache Classification Committee of the
International Headache Society (IHS). The International Classification
of Headache Disorders, 3rd edition (beta version). Cephalalgia.
2013;33(9):629-808. 4. Marmura MJ, Silberstein SD, Schwedt TJ. The acute
treatment of migraine in adults: the American Headache Society evidence
assessment of migraine pharmacotherapies. Headache.
2015;55(1):3-20.
About APR – APPLIED PHARMA RESEARCH
APR is a Swiss, independent developer of science driven, patent
protected healthcare products. The Company identifies, develops and
licenses, value added products designed to address patient or consumer
needs in niche or rare therapeutic areas on a global basis. In
particular, APR’s business model is currently focused on two pillars:
(i) internally developed and financed (alone or together with
co-development partners) proprietary, value added products to be
licensed to healthcare companies for their commercialization, and (ii)
support to third party projects by offering added value R&D services
under contract and fee for service arrangements. APR has a balanced
pipeline of revenue generating branded products marketed in all major
markets, combined with a compelling pipeline of products at different
stages of development. APR has entered into licensing and partnership
agreements with pharmaceutical companies in over 70 countries, with
international sales on a worldwide basis.
For press releases and other company information, please visit: www.apr.ch
About RENHE
Renhe pharmaceutical Bioengineering Co. Ltd., established in 2008, is a
GSP certified pharmaceutical sales organization with a distribution
network cross the nation. The company main focus is on chemical
compounds for prescription drugs and traditional Chinese products for
OTC market. The company now has regional office in Beijing, Shanghai,
and Hangzhou with total revenue over 200 million RMB in 2015
For press releases and other company information, please visit: www.renhe.com