Dermata Therapeutics Release: Company Announces Initiation Of Treatment In A Phase 2 Acne Rosacea Clinical Study

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermata Therapeutics, LLC, a biotechnology company developing new and innovative products to treat a variety of dermatological diseases, announces dosing the first patient with its lead compound DMT210, in a Phase 2 acne rosacea study. DMT210 is a topical gel specifically developed to downregulate the proinflammatory cytokines in the skin responsible for the inflammation and redness seen in acne rosacea.

This clinical trial, DMT210-003, is a 12-week, Phase 2, multi-center, double-blind, vehicle controlled study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of twice daily dosing of DMT210 in approximately 104 moderate to severe acne rosacea patients. Dermata expects to have top line results in the second half of 2017.

"Based on the clinical response observed in our 28-day Phase 1 study in rosacea patients, we believe this Phase 2 rosacea study will further elucidate the anti-inflammatory and anti-redness properties of DMT210," states Chris Nardo, VP, Development of Dermata. "Working upstream and downstream in the skin's inflammatory process, DMT210 blocks TLR-2 and GPCR (G-protein coupled receptor) signaling, thus potentially inhibiting the IL-6, IL-8 and TNF-a expression in skin of rosacea patients. Unlike other currently marketed rosacea products, DMT210 has the potential to reduce inflammatory lesions as well as the redness associated with rosacea."

About Rosacea: Rosacea is a chronic, inflammatory skin disorder of the facial region that is estimated to affect 13 to 14 million individuals in the United States. Rosacea's onset typically begins around age 30 and gets progressively worse if left untreated. The disease is characterized by erythema (redness), telangiectasia, flushing, papules, pustules, ocular redness, and rhinophyma.

About Dermata: Dermata is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on making major advancements in the treatment of serious diseases treated by dermatologists. Dermata has a team of experienced individuals who are currently focused on progressing four programs for the treatment of acne rosacea, atopic dermatitis, acne vulgaris and ocular rosacea. To learn more about Dermata and its pipeline of treatments, please visit www.dermatarx.com.

