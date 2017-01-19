Ambry Genetics Release: Company's Big Data Sharing Program Now Available For Public Download

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambry Genetics’ (Ambry) data sharing program, AmbryShare,
is one of the largest germline exome data sets on hereditary breast and
ovarian cancer available, with more than 1 million variants from 11,400
patients. This repository, originally announced in March of 2016 and
previously only available to select researchers, is now publicly
available for download.
Comprised of de-identified aggregated allele frequency data that
includes analysis of all 20,000+ genes in the human genome, AmbryShare
includes three key components: the library of genomic data, the
scientific community, and the patients, who both contribute to and
benefit from AmbryShare. All three elements interact as an ecosystem to
bring clarity to relations between genetics and human disease.
“The ability to download data is key to the success of open-data sharing
projects and puts the information directly into the hands of people that
can make a difference. Researchers at all levels can mine this data with
their own toolboxes aimed at unique efforts, such as evidence for a new
breast cancer risk gene, accelerating precision drug design, or the
application of new machine learning algorithms,” says Ambry’s Director
of Emerging Medicine, Brigette Tippin Davis.
At its heart, AmbryShare is designed to remove or reduce barriers that
have historically interfered with scientific research. From grant
approvals to budgeting, data collection and more, AmbryShare makes it
significantly easier for researchers and clinicians to complete their
projects. In addition, research teams will be less reliant on third
parties to secure funding, enabling them to research for the benefit of
all, not just their commercial partners.
The democratization of genomic data hastened by AmbryShare gives any
researcher who excels at sequence analysis the potential to find cures
for diseases, with the help of more than 11,000 crowdsourced patient
participants.
“The fact that we have had nearly every major pharmaceutical company and
leading academic institution request access to AmbryShare illustrates
the importance and value this data set has in progressing our
understanding of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer,” says Ambry CEO
Aaron Elliott, Ph.D.
The milestone fulfills Ambry’s greater goal of empowering researchers to
understanding human disease. In addition, this program aims to fuel
growing interest in precision medicine’s opportunities to create
tailored patient treatment plans.
Ambry is currently soliciting collaborations with interested researchers
for new AmbryShare exome projects aimed at autism and prostate cancer
cohorts.
To register for access to AmbryShare, visit here.
ABOUT AMBRY GENETICS®
Ambry Genetics is both College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited
and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified. Ambry
leads in clinical genetic diagnostics and genetics software solutions,
combining both to offer the most comprehensive testing menu in the
industry. Ambry has established a reputation for sharing data while
safeguarding patient privacy, unparalleled service, and responsibly
applying new technologies to the clinical molecular diagnostics market.
For more information about Ambry Genetics, visit www.ambrygen.com
.