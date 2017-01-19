Evotec AG (EVTG.F) Release: Company Enters Into An Integrated Drug Discovery Collaboration With Asahi Kasei Pharma (AHKSY.PK)

HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)
today announced it has entered into an integrated drug discovery
collaboration on an ion channel target with Asahi Kasei Pharma
Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation,
Tokyo, Japan.
Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec will apply its integrated drug
discovery platform including medicinal chemistry, computational
chemistry and in vitro pharmacology to optimise hit compounds identified
and selected from the Evotec compound library collection through a
recent successful high-throughput screening campaign executed at Evotec.
Dr Mario Polywka, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, stated: "We are
delighted to expand our collaboration with Asahi Kasei Pharma into a
fully integrated drug discovery project. Evotec operates one of the most
comprehensive ion channel platforms in the industry and this
collaboration represents further validation of the strength of this
platform and the library screened. We look forward to working closely
with our colleagues at Asahi Kasei Pharma."
No financial details were disclosed.
ABOUT ASAHI KASEI
Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a
research-based health care innovator that discovers, develops,
manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and diagnostic products. Asahi
Kasei Pharma is a wholly owned business unit of Asahi Kasei Corporation,
a US$ 18 billion technology company that provides innovative,
science-based solutions to a diverse range of markets including health
care, chemicals and fibers, housing and construction materials, and
electronics. For more information, please visit the Asahi Kasei
Corporation website at www.asahi-kasei.co.jp.
ABOUT EVOTEC AG
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company
focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with
leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient
advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing
the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions,
covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's
need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The
Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class
scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well
as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas
including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and
inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec
has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product
opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT
Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances
with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development
partnerships with e.g. Janssen Pharmaceuticals in the field of
Alzheimer's disease, with Sanofi in the field of diabetes and with
Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and with Celgene in the field of
neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking
statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of
Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking
statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a
variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our
control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly
disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates
or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our
expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any such statement is based.
|
Language:
|
|
English
|
Company:
|
|
Evotec AG
|
|
|
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|
|
|
22419 Hamburg
|
|
|
Germany
|
Phone:
|
|
+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|
Fax:
|
|
+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|
E-mail:
|
|
info@evotec.com
|
Internet:
|
|
www.evotec.com
|
ISIN:
|
|
DE0005664809
|
WKN:
|
|
566480
|
Indices:
|
|
TecDAX
|
Listed:
|
|
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
|
|
|
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
|
|
|
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange