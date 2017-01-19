Heron (HRTX) Release: Biotech Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology
company focused on developing novel best-in-class treatment solutions to
address some of the biggest unmet patient needs, today announced that it
has commenced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of shares
of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by
Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen and Company, LLC and Leerink Partners LLC are
acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Heron
Therapeutics, Inc. intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock sold in
the public offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and
there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be
completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became automatically
effective on July 29, 2016. A preliminary prospectus supplement and
accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the
offering will be filed with the SEC. The securities described above have
not been qualified under any state blue sky laws. This press release
shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to
buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in
any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or
sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under
the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. The
offering can be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may
be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov,
or by request at BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College
Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus
Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com;
Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, Attention:
Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by
telephone at (631) 274-2806 or by fax at (631) 254-7140; and Leerink
Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th
Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6142 or by
email at syndicate@leerink.com.