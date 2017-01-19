Ubiquigent Release: Company Awarded Innovate UK Grant To Develop Novel Compound Libraries Targeting Deubiquitylase (Dub) Enzymes

DUNDEE, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ubiquigent
Limited, a company specialising in providing ubiquitin
cell-signalling system drug discovery services and research tools,
announced today that it has been awarded a new grant from Innovate UK as
part of its Biomedical Catalyst 2016 Feasibility Study Competition. The
project, entitled “Novel chemical libraries to unlock the potential of
deubiquitylase (DUB) enzyme drug discovery”, will make it easier for
pharmaceutical researchers to target DUB enzymes in the search for new
medicines.
The ubiquitin system plays a key role in the regulation of the majority
(if not all) cellular proteins and processes meaning that it presents a
deep array of potential drug targets – currently largely untapped by the
pharma industry – addressing multiple therapeutic areas. This includes
many that are currently proving challenging, such as dementia and
cancer, as well as a range of metabolic diseases.
Ubiquigent is a world-leading provider of biological assay services in
this newly emerging space of ubiquitin-system drug discovery, where the
main rate limiting factor is the availability of small molecule
libraries to kick-start early drug development. With the help of this
grant, Ubiquigent will develop additional, highly-targeted, small
molecule libraries focussing on the DUB enzyme subfamily, thereby
further unlocking their potential for targeting by the pharmaceutical
industry. The grant is expected to be worth £133k over a twelve-month
period, commencing in January 2017.
Ubiquigent’s Executive Chairman, Dr Mark Treherne, commented: "Following
on from the launch of DUBtarget™-001,
our first compound library, developed in collaboration with the Drug
Discovery Unit at the University of Dundee, this timely award from
Innovate UK will allow Ubiquigent to develop a series of further
libraries. Our expanding DUBtarget™ portfolio will enable an
increasing number of global companies to explore a richer, more diverse
chemical space in their search for novel DUB enzyme inhibitors."
About Ubiquigent
Ubiquigent Limited is a specialist developer and supplier of Drug
Discovery Services, high quality Research
Tools and Chemistry
to the life science research community, focussing on the ubiquitin,
ubiquitin-like, and integrated signalling systems.
The company has established its scientific and business credentials with
both academic researchers undertaking fundamental scientific discovery
and pharmaceutical and biotechnology company scientists exploring the
potential of ubiquitin cascade-focused drug discovery. For more
information, visit www.ubiquigent.com.