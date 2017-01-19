|
Why Patent Protection In The Drug Industry Is Out Of Control
1/19/2017 7:02:02 AM
In the United States, the patent protection process as it relates to the drug industry has been distorted by the political system, intense lobbying and large campaign contributions. The result has been pricing contrary to the greater good of the nation.
Patents originated in ancient Greece. This legal protection assumed greater importance in 15th-century Venice as a means to protect the nation-state's glass blowing industry. The first patent granted in the United States was in 1790.
comments powered by