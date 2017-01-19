Organovo (ONVO) Release: Biotech Announces Release Date For Fiscal Third-Quarter 2017 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) (“Organovo”), a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering scientific and medical breakthroughs using its 3D bioprinting technology, will host a conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company's fiscal third-quarter 2017 financial results. In advance of the call on February 9, 2017, Organovo will issue its fiscal third-quarter 2017 earnings press release, which will be available at http://www.organovo.com. To participate in the teleconference, callers can dial the following numbers:



1-888-317-6003 (toll-free, U.S. callers only)

1-412-317-6061 (from outside the U.S.)

Conference Call ID: 1376489

To help ensure the conference call begins in a timely manner, please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at http://www.organovo.com.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the call will be available toll-free until February 16, 2017 at 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers only) or at 1-412-317-0088 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the replay is: 10100036. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available at http://www.organovo.com.

About Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Organovo designs and creates functional, three-dimensional human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The Company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic and other partners. Organovo's 3D human tissues have the potential to accelerate the drug discovery process, enabling treatments to be developed faster and at lower cost. The Company’s ExVive Human Liver and Kidney Tissues are used in toxicology and other preclinical drug testing. The Company also actively conducts early research on specific tissues for therapeutic use in direct surgical applications. In addition to numerous scientific publications, the Company's technology has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Time Magazine, The Economist, Forbes, and numerous other media outlets. Organovo is changing the shape of life science research and transforming medical care. Learn more at www.organovo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products and services based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products, services and technology; the market acceptance of the Company's products and services; the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including its use of third party distributors; the Company's ability to successfully complete the contracts and recognize the revenue represented by the contracts included in its previously reported total contract bookings and secure additional contracted collaborative relationships; the final results of the Company's preclinical studies may be different from the Company's studies or interim preclinical data results and may not support further clinical development of its therapeutic tissues; the Company may not successfully complete the required preclinical and clinical trials required to obtain regulatory approval for its therapeutic tissues on a timely basis or at all; and the Company’s ability to meet its fiscal year 2017 outlook and/or its long-range outlook. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 9, 2016 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 3, 2016. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

