Axim Biotech Release: Company Enters IBS Clinical Trial For Canchew CBD Chewing Gum

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM® Biotech) (OTC:AXIM), a world leader in cannabinoid research and development, entered a clinical trial on treating irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) with the company’s CanChew Plus® CBD gum at Wageningen University in the Netherlands.



The research team previously received approval from the Medical Ethical Committee (METC) of Wageningen University to study novel treatments for patients suffering from IBS. Functional, controlled-release Hemp oil CBD chewing gum and matching placebo gums will be tested for the clinical studies. The amount of the Hemp oil CBD gum is set at 50 mg CBD per serving. According to the trial protocol patients can use up to 6 chewing gums a day to control their stomach cramps, bloating, pain and other symptoms. The main study outcome is perceived pain reduction. Furthermore, the study will record general relief and change in stool frequency.

Designed by clinical investigators at Wageningen University and the AXIM Biotech team, the clinical trial will include a group of 40 patients age 18-65, diagnosed with IBS according to ROME III criteria to determine the effectiveness of CanChew Plus in alleviating IBS symptoms.

“We are pleased to have reached another milestone in the development of AXIM products to treat challenging health conditions,” said George E. Anastassov, MD, DDS, MBA and Chief Executive Officer of AXIM Biotech. “IBS is the most common functional gastrointestinal disorder affecting 9-15% of the worldwide population, and it has no sustainable cure.”

“The clinical trial at Wageningen University is the first of its kind to treat IBS symptoms by cannabinoid-containing chewing gum, and we look forward to sharing updates from the trial with you. With positive outcome from the IBS clinical trial, we are ready to proceed immediately with further trials on our pharmaceutical grade CanChew Rx™ products to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. We are committed to finding research based cannabinoid solutions to help people suffering from gastrointestinal disorders and other health conditions with no effective remedies,” added George E. Anastassov, MD, DDS, MBA.

“IBS is a very common and often painful disorder which is still difficult to manage. People often experience sudden flare-ups and for many it has a negative impact on their quality of life. CBD has shown to have promising effects, but there has been a clear need for practical and effective formulations. Providing it via a chewing gum results in sustained release of the compound and better bio-availability,” said Renger Witkamp, Professor and Chair in Nutrition and Pharmacology of Wageningen University.

Wageningen University is a world-class education and research institute in the field of life sciences, agricultural and environmental science, and the only university in the Netherlands to focus on the theme of “healthy food and living environment.” According to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, Wageningen is the best university in the Netherlands and No. 1 worldwide in agriculture and forestry for 2016 on the QS World University Rankings.

About AXIM®

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC:AXIM) focuses on the research, development and production of cannabis-based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic products. Our flagship products include CanChew®, a CBD-based controlled release chewing gum, and MedChew Rx, a combination CBD/THC gum that is undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of pain and spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis. We prioritize the well-being of our customers while embracing a solid fiscal strategy. Medical Marijuana, Inc. is a major investor in AXIM. For more information, visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

About CanChew® and CanChew Plus®

CanChew® is a unique hemp-derived CBD functional chewing gum that is distinctly different than any other brands of gum on the market. Features listed on the CanChew® website include:

Non-habit forming

No prescription needed

Available in all 50 states

Great-tasting mint gum has no artificial sweeteners or preservatives

Non-GMO, gluten free, vegan and kosher

CanChew Plus® is a vastly improved delivery system than the alpha version of CanChew® Gum. It is produced by a leading European functional gum manufacturer.

Featured in Healthy Living Magazine, CanChew® was also recognized by the HealthyLiving Foundation and honored with its Triple Leaf Award.

