I recently read a great article about the indirect benefits that non-profit organizations provide to our economy and our society in general. Knowing they also play a recurring and prominent role in many of our clients’ core technology, I spent some time examining the benefits non-profits provide to the medical device industry as a whole.Here are 14 ways that non-profits contribute to the medical device Industry:1) Developing Technology: There are certain technologies that have a key application in supporting people with disabilities, and so non-profits have directly promoted and supported their development.