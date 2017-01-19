|
14 Ways That Non-Profits Contribute to the Medical Device Industry
1/19/2017 6:55:16 AM
I recently read a great article about the indirect benefits that non-profit organizations provide to our economy and our society in general. Knowing they also play a recurring and prominent role in many of our clients’ core technology, I spent some time examining the benefits non-profits provide to the medical device industry as a whole.
Here are 14 ways that non-profits contribute to the medical device Industry:
1) Developing Technology: There are certain technologies that have a key application in supporting people with disabilities, and so non-profits have directly promoted and supported their development.
comments powered by