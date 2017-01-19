Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Do DIY Brain-Booster Devices Work?
Tweet
1/19/2017 6:48:17 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
It began more than a decade ago, as engineers and hobbyists started getting increasingly enthralled with a jury-rigged electric technology that purportedly enhanced brain function. The movement is still growing, and the brain-zappers are no longer just young garage tinkerers—now they include older professionals who fork over hundreds of dollars for high-grade wearable systems.
Read at
Scientific American
Related News
15 Women Leading Biotech In Europe
A Look at Whether
Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ) Passes
Warren Buffet's
Acquisition Test
Struggling
MannKind
(MNKD)'s New Strategy Includes Doubling Its Sales Force
Allergan
(AGN) Coughs Up $15 Million for Failing to Disclose Merger Talks With
Actavis
(ACT)
Pfizer
(PFE) CEO: What
Trump
Doesn't Understand About Pharma
Dynavax
(DVAX) In 2017: Hero Or Zero?
Controversial IVF Technique Produces A Baby Girl -- And For Some, That's A Problem
Valeant
(VRX): Is
Bausch & Lomb
The Next To Fall?
How Erectile Dysfunction in Mexico Just Made One Micro-Cap Stock More Than Double
Pharma Companies Routinely Bend Orphan Drug Rules
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Scientific American
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry
•
Medical Devices
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Product News
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Industry