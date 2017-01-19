 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Nabs CE Mark for Hemosphere Blood Flow Monitor



1/19/2017 6:43:21 AM

Edwards Lifesciences said yesterday that it won CE Mark approval in the European Union for its HemoSphere blood flow monitor.

Hemodynamic monitoring, the measurement of a patient’s blood circulation and cardiac function, enables clinicians to evaluate whether a patient is receiving enough oxygen to their organs and tissues.

The device includes visual clinical support screens and is compatible with the Edwards Swan-Ganz pulmonary artery catheter and Oximetry catheters.

