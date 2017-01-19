|
New Jersey's Braeburn Pharma Sets Terms for $150 Million IPO
1/19/2017 6:40:38 AM
Braeburn Pharmaceuticals said today that it plans to raise $150 million by offering 7,692,308 shares of its common stock. The Princeton, N.J.-based company wrote in regulatory filings that it expects the initial public offering price for its stock to be between $18.00 and $21.00 apiece.
Apple Tree Partners has indicated an interest in buying $50 million of shares of Braeburn’s common stock and has also agreed to purchase $40 million of the company’s common stock in a private placement upon the completion of the public offering.
