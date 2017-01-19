|
5 Questions Medtech Needs to Ask Donald Trump
1/19/2017 6:37:48 AM
1. What comes after the ACA?
The majority of Republicans have condemned the Affordable Care Act (ACA) since it was conceived in the early Obama years and have adamantly said that it will be the first thing to go once Trump’s presidency begins. But what will the 20 million people covered under the ACA do once it goes away? The repeal of the ACA still leaves Americans with a potential rise in health costs. About 18 million people could lose their insurance, according to a recent Congressional Budget Office study.
Medtech industry professionals are waiting to see what will happen, given the unpredictability of Trump’s administration, before taking any action in preparation of the ACA being repealed.
comments powered by