 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Life-Saving Device Could Transform The Medical Market In 2017



1/19/2017 6:21:10 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A little-known biotech company is poised to potentially earn millions in revenue with the planned upcoming release of a breakthrough technology that could prevent massive numbers of strokes with a simple test that is affordable and accessible to the average American.

A Multi-Billion- Dollar Problem with a $49,000 Answer

Stroke statistics are shocking: Globally, every year 15 million people suffer a stroke.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 