 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

The Biotech That Performed the Best During the Obama Administration



1/19/2017 6:11:31 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will take place later this week, and President Barack Obama is about to leave office after eight years in the White House. Those of different political persuasions will disagree about the reasons behind what's happened since then, but the fact is that the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has climbed 167% over that time frame, and that doesn't include the upward impact of dividends that stocks have paid since 2009.

As strong as the bull market has been, those returns pale in comparison to what the top-performing stocks have accomplished. Let's look at the stocks currently in the S&P 500 and find the 10 top performers during the Obama administration.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 