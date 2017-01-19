|
5 Biotechs and the Drugs That May Put Them in Trump's Disfavor
1/19/2017 6:09:35 AM
Donald Trump's taking aim at drug companies that have increasingly found themselves in the hot seat because of sky-high drug price increases in the past. Last week, Trump likened the industry's history of price hikes as akin to "getting away with murder," and he hinted that significant changes to how government programs pay for medicine are afoot.
If Trump follows through on plans to crimp runaway prices, it could have a big negative impact on the makers of the planet's most expensive drugs. Read on to find out why Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer, Inc., Seattle Genetics, Ariad Pharmaceuticals, and Novelion Therapeutics could stand to lose out under Trump.
