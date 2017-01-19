 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

5 Biotechs and the Drugs That May Put Them in Trump's Disfavor



1/19/2017 6:09:35 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Donald Trump's taking aim at drug companies that have increasingly found themselves in the hot seat because of sky-high drug price increases in the past. Last week, Trump likened the industry's history of price hikes as akin to "getting away with murder," and he hinted that significant changes to how government programs pay for medicine are afoot.

If Trump follows through on plans to crimp runaway prices, it could have a big negative impact on the makers of the planet's most expensive drugs. Read on to find out why Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer, Inc., Seattle Genetics, Ariad Pharmaceuticals, and Novelion Therapeutics could stand to lose out under Trump.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 