485 Eli Lilly (LLY) Employees Will be Out of Work Beginning March 31
1/19/2017 6:04:20 AM
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) has confirmed the timeline of its previously-announced layoffs. In a notice to the state, the company says about 485 employees, including 75 in Indiana, will be out of work beginning March 31.
The affected workers are all field-based employees within the company's U.S. Bio-Medicines business unit. Lilly says some of the employees have already landed other positions within the company and others have the opportunity to do the same through the 12-week reallocation period, which ends on March 31.
