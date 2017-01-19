 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
485 Eli Lilly (LLY) Employees Will be Out of Work Beginning March 31



1/19/2017 6:04:20 AM

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) has confirmed the timeline of its previously-announced layoffs. In a notice to the state, the company says about 485 employees, including 75 in Indiana, will be out of work beginning March 31.

The affected workers are all field-based employees within the company's U.S. Bio-Medicines business unit. Lilly says some of the employees have already landed other positions within the company and others have the opportunity to do the same through the 12-week reallocation period, which ends on March 31.

