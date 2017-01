Short-Seller Takes Another Shot at Tiny Massachusetts Biotech Cellceutix (CTIX)

A tiny Beverly biotech is engaged in a nasty feud with an anonymous short-seller who claims its business is a sham, leading to accusations of market manipulation.On Tuesday, the investor website Seeking Alpha published an article by a short seller using the pseudonym Mako Research, who wrote that Cellceutix Corp. is at risk of running out of cash and declaring bankruptcy. The author also claimed that the company has financial ties to Platinum Partners, a New York hedge fund whose top executives, including founder Mark Nordlicht, were recently arrested and charged with fraud.