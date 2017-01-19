 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Short-Seller Takes Another Shot at Tiny Massachusetts Biotech Cellceutix (CTIX)



1/19/2017 5:59:44 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A tiny Beverly biotech is engaged in a nasty feud with an anonymous short-seller who claims its business is a sham, leading to accusations of market manipulation.

On Tuesday, the investor website Seeking Alpha published an article by a short seller using the pseudonym Mako Research, who wrote that Cellceutix Corp. is at risk of running out of cash and declaring bankruptcy. The author also claimed that the company has financial ties to Platinum Partners, a New York hedge fund whose top executives, including founder Mark Nordlicht, were recently arrested and charged with fraud.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 