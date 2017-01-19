 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Martin Shkreli's Complaint Leads to a $100 Million FTC Settlement for This Biotech



1/19/2017 5:53:23 AM

The drugmaker Mallinckrodt has agreed to pay $100 million to settle Federal Trade Commission and state charges that the company and its Questcor division violated antitrust laws after Questcor purchased rights to a drug that "threatened its monopoly in the U.S. market" for its own drugs, the FTC said.

The FTC's complaint claims that while benefiting from its monopoly in ultra-pricey Achthar drugs, which are used to treat spasms in infants and as a drug of last resort in other serious conditions, Questcor illegally acquired the U.S. rights to develop a competing drug, Synacthen Depot, from Novartis, in 2014.

