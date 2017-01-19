|
Dynavax (DVAX) In 2017: Hero Or Zero?
1/19/2017 5:51:41 AM
Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) is a clinical stage pharma company undergoing extreme stress. The deeper I have gone into the Dynavax story, the more I have come to believe that its own recurring failures are the author of its current unhappy situation.
I wish it well. Given world enough and time, I am sure that it would achieve FDA approval for some compound to treat some important medical affliction. Unfortunately, at the moment, it seems so enmeshed in trying to get the process down that it is starting to burn through its bounteous, but far from unlimited, cash resources.
