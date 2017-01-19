|
How Erectile Dysfunction in Mexico Just Made One Micro-Cap Stock More Than Double
1/19/2017 5:50:08 AM
The biotechs and emerging pharma have been under pressure from politicians attacking drug prices. That doesn’t mean that there are not some big winners out there. Sometimes the biggest winners are companies most investors have never heard of. Even if you have been a biotech and emerging pharma investor for years, chances are high that you would have never heard of a small outfit called Apricus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APRI).
To see a move of more than 100% you might assume that this was a buyout. It wasn’t. Apricus was listed in the top biohealth movers on Wednesday, but the reality is that this was the top stock of them all.
