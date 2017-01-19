Dermira (DERM), UCB Group (UCBJF.PK)'s Psoriasis Drug Wows in Phase III Study

CIMPACT results confirm data from two previously reported Phase 3 CIMZIA trials



Submission of marketing applications to regulatory authorities expected in third quarter of 2017

BRUSSELS, Belgium and MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCB (Euronext:UCB) and Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) today announced key results from CIMPACT, a Phase 3, multi-center, placebo-controlled and active-controlled clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in adult patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. In the CIMPACT trial, CIMZIA demonstrated statistically significant improvements for the primary endpoint. CIMPACT is the third and final Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating CIMZIA in this patient population.1 Based on the results of the CIMPACT trial, and those from the previously reported CIMPASI-1 and CIMPASI-2 trials, UCB intends to submit marketing applications to regulatory authorities in the third quarter of 2017. CIMZIA is not currently approved for the treatment of psoriasis by any regulatory authority worldwide.

The primary endpoint in CIMPACT assessed the percentage of patients on CIMZIA who achieved a 75% or greater disease improvement from baseline as measured by the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 75), compared with placebo, at week 12. Several secondary endpoints were assessed, including comparisons of the efficacy of CIMZIA to ENBREL® based on PASI 75 response rates at week 12 and comparisons of the response rates of CIMZIA-treated patients to placebo-treated patients at week 16 using (1) PASI 75 and (2) at least a two-point improvement on a five-point Physician’s Global Assessment (PGA) scale to a final score representing clear or almost clear skin. In both the CIMPASI-1 and CIMPASI-2 trials, PASI 75 and PGA were co-primary endpoints assessed at week 16.

“We are pleased that the CIMPACT results are consistent with the efficacy and safety findings observed in two earlier trials evaluating CIMZIA in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis,” said Tom Wiggans, chief executive officer of Dermira. “Both companies look forward to submitting these data to regulatory authorities to support a potential approval of CIMZIA as a treatment option for moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis.”

“The results from CIMPACT support our belief that CIMZIA may one day be an important treatment option for patients living with psoriasis. Our psoriasis clinical development program, and our collaboration with Dermira, aims to provide value to this important patient population and broaden access to CIMZIA, the only Fc-free, PEGylated anti-TNF,” said Emmanuel Caeymaex, Head of Immunology and Executive Vice President, Immunology Patient Value Unit, UCB. “We look forward to sharing additional data from all three trials at an upcoming medical congress.”

In all three CIMZIA Phase 3 clinical trials, CIMZIA demonstrated statistically significant improvements for all primary or co-primary endpoints compared to placebo at both treatment doses.

CIMPACT Results

A total of 559 patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis were randomized in the CIMPACT trial to one of four dosing arms—CIMZIA at 400 mg every two weeks (n=167), CIMZIA at 400 mg at weeks 0, 2, and 4 followed by 200 mg every two weeks (n=165), ENBREL at 50 mg twice weekly (n=170), or placebo every two weeks (n=57).



CIMZIA demonstrated statistically significant improvements in the primary endpoint. At week 12, the response rate for patients who achieved a PASI 75 was 66.7% for patients receiving the CIMZIA 400 mg dose every two weeks and 61.3.% for patients receiving the CIMZIA 200 mg dose every two weeks, compared to 5.0% for patients receiving placebo.





The CIMPACT trial also assessed a number of secondary endpoints, including:

-- At week 16, the response rate for patients who achieved a PASI 75 was 74.7% for patients receiving the 400 mg dose every two weeks and 68.2% for patients receiving the 200 mg dose every two weeks, compared to 3.8% for patients receiving placebo.

-- The response rate for patients achieving at least a two-point improvement to a final score of clear or almost clear skin on the PGA scale at week 16 was 58.4% for the 400 mg dose-treated patients and 48.3% for the 200 mg dose-treated patients, compared to 3.4% for the patients receiving placebo.

-- At week 16, both CIMZIA dosing arms were statistically significant compared to placebo for the PASI 75 and PGA secondary endpoints.

-- At week 12, CIMZIA achieved superiority at the 400 mg dose and non-inferiority at the 200 mg dose compared to ENBREL.

CIMPASI-1 Results

A total of 234 patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis were randomized in the CIMPASI-1 trial to one of three dosing arms—400 mg every two weeks (n=88), 400 mg at weeks 0, 2, and 4 followed by 200 mg every two weeks (n=95), or placebo every two weeks (n=51).





At week 16, the response rate for patients who achieved a PASI 75 was 75.8% for patients receiving the 400 mg dose every two weeks and 66.5% for patients receiving the 200 mg dose every two weeks, compared to 6.5% for patients receiving placebo.





The response rate for patients achieving at least a two-point improvement to a final score of clear or almost clear skin on the PGA scale at week 16 was 57.9% for the 400 mg dose-treated patients and 47.0% for the 200 mg dose-treated patients, compared to 4.2% for the patients receiving placebo.

CIMPASI-2 Results

A total of 227 patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis were randomized to one of three dosing arms—400 mg every two weeks (n=87), 400 mg at weeks 0, 2, and 4 followed by 200 mg every two weeks (n=91), or placebo every two weeks (n=49).



At week 16, the response rate for patients who achieved a PASI 75 was 82.6% for patients receiving the 400 mg dose every two weeks and 81.4% for patients receiving the 200 mg dose every two weeks, compared to 11.6% for patients receiving placebo.



The response rate for patients achieving at least a two-point improvement to a final score of clear or almost clear skin on the PGA scale at week 16 was 71.6% for the 400 mg dose-treated patients and 66.8% for the 200 mg dose-treated patients, compared to 2.0% for the patients receiving placebo.

The adverse event profile across all three trials appears consistent with the adverse event profiles observed with CIMZIA in currently approved indications.1

The data from these trials will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical congress and to a peer-reviewed medical journal for publication.

As previously communicated, positive results from all three clinical trials are needed to support regulatory submissions in the United States (U.S.), Canada and European Union (EU). Based on the results from CIMPASI-1, CIMPASI-2 and CIMPACT, UCB plans to submit the data to regulatory authorities in the third quarter of 2017 to support potential approvals for CIMIZIA as a treatment option for patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis.

About CIMZIA Phase 3 Program

The Phase 3 clinical development program, which is led by Dermira in collaboration with UCB Pharma S.A., is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CIMZIA in the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. It consists of three trials that have enrolled approximately 1,000 patients, including patients with and without prior treatment experience with biologic products.

Two of the studies, CIMPASI-1 and CIMPASI-2, are randomized, blinded, parallel group, placebo-controlled, multi-center trials designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CIMZIA in the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. CIMPASI-1 and CIMPASI-2 enrolled 234 and 227 patients, respectively. A third study, CIMPACT, enrolled 559 patients and is a randomized, blinded, parallel group, placebo- and active-controlled, multi-center study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CIMZIA in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis.

CIMPASI-1 and CIMPASI-2 had co-primary endpoints comprising both PASI 75 and the percentage of patients achieving at least a two-point improvement to a final score representing clear or almost clear skin on a five-point PGA scale, each compared with placebo, at week 16. The primary endpoint in CIMPACT, the placebo- and active-controlled study, was the percentage of patients on CIMZIA achieving a PASI 75 response, compared with placebo, at week 12. Secondary endpoints of the CIMPACT trial included (1) a comparison of the efficacy of CIMZIA to ENBREL as measured by PASI 75 response at week 12 and (2) the percentage of patients who achieved at least a two-point improvement to a final score representing clear or almost clear skin on the five-point PGA scale, at week 12. Patients in each trial may receive blinded CIMZIA treatment for up to 48 weeks followed by an open-label treatment period of up to an additional 96 weeks.

Under the terms of the agreement announced in July 2014, Dermira obtained exclusive rights to develop CIMZIA in psoriasis in the U.S., Canada and the EU. Subject to regulatory approval of CIMZIA in psoriasis, Dermira is granted an exclusive commercial license to market CIMZIA to dermatologists in the U.S. and Canada.

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a common, chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory disorder with primary involvement of the skin. It affects nearly three percent of the world’s population, or approximately 125 million people worldwide. The skin condition affects men and women of all ages and ethnicities. Psoriasis signs and symptoms can vary, but may include red patches of skin covered with silvery scales, dry, cracked skin that may bleed and thickened, pitted or ridged nails.2

About Cimzia® In the US

Cimzia® is the only Fc-free, PEGylated anti-TNF (Tumor Necrosis Factor). Cimzia® has a high affinity for human TNF-alpha, selectively neutralizing the pathophysiological effects of TNF-alpha.

Cimzia® is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS). In addition, it is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms of Crohn's disease and maintaining clinical response in adult patients with moderately to severely active disease who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy. See important safety information including risk of serious bacterial, viral and fungal infections and tuberculosis below.

Important Safety Information about Cimzia® in the US

Risk of Serious Infections and Malignancy

Patients treated with Cimzia® are at an increased risk for developing serious infections that may lead to hospitalization or death. Most patients who developed these infections were taking concomitant immunosuppressants such as methotrexate or corticosteroids. Cimzia® should be discontinued if a patient develops a serious infection or sepsis. Reported infections include:

Active tuberculosis, including reactivation of latent tuberculosis. Patients with tuberculosis have frequently presented with disseminated or extrapulmonary disease. Patients should be tested for latent tuberculosis before Cimzia® use and during therapy. Treatment for latent infection should be initiated prior to Cimzia® use.

Invasive fungal infections, including histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis, candidiasis, aspergillosis, blastomycosis, and pneumocystosis. Patients with histoplasmosis or other invasive fungal infections may present with disseminated, rather than localized disease. Antigen and antibody testing for histoplasmosis may be negative in some patients with active infection. Empiric anti-fungal therapy should be considered in patients at risk for invasive fungal infections who develop severe systemic illness.

Bacterial, viral and other infections due to opportunistic pathogens, including Legionella and Listeria.

The risks and benefits of treatment with Cimzia® should be carefully considered prior to initiating therapy in patients with chronic or recurrent infection. Patients should be closely monitored for the development of signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment with Cimzia®, including the possible development of tuberculosis in patients who tested negative for latent tuberculosis infection prior to initiating therapy.

Lymphoma and other malignancies, some fatal, have been reported in children and adolescent patients treated with TNF blockers, of which Cimzia® is a member. Cimzia® is not indicated for use in pediatric patients.

Patients treated with Cimzia® are at an increased risk for developing serious infections involving various organ systems and sites that may lead to hospitalization or death. Opportunistic infections due to bacterial, mycobacterial, invasive fungal, viral, parasitic, or other opportunistic pathogens including aspergillosis, blastomycosis, candidiasis, coccidioidomycosis, histoplasmosis, legionellosis, listeriosis, pneumocystosis and tuberculosis have been reported with TNF blockers. Patients have frequently presented with disseminated rather than localized disease.

Treatment with Cimzia® should not be initiated in patients with an active infection, including clinically important localized infections. Cimzia® should be discontinued if a patient develops a serious infection or sepsis. Patients greater than 65 years of age, patients with co-morbid conditions, and/or patients taking concomitant immunosuppressants (e.g., corticosteroids or methotrexate) may be at a greater risk of infection. Patients who develop a new infection during treatment with Cimzia® should be closely monitored, undergo a prompt and complete diagnostic workup appropriate for immunocompromised patients, and appropriate antimicrobial therapy should be initiated. Appropriate empiric antifungal therapy should also be considered while a diagnostic workup is performed for patients who develop a serious systemic illness and reside or travel in regions where mycoses are endemic.

Malignancies

During controlled and open-labeled portions of Cimzia® studies of Crohn’s disease and other diseases, malignancies (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer) were observed at a rate of 0.5 per 100 patient-years among 4,650 Cimzia®-treated patients versus a rate of 0.6 per 100 patient-years among 1,319 placebo-treated patients. In studies of Cimzia® for Crohn’s disease and other investigational uses, there was one case of lymphoma among 2,657 Cimzia®-treated patients and one case of Hodgkin lymphoma among 1,319 placebo-treated patients. In Cimzia® RA clinical trials (placebo-controlled and open label), a total of three cases of lymphoma were observed among 2,367 patients. This is approximately 2-fold higher than expected in the general population. Patients with RA, particularly those with highly active disease, are at a higher risk for the development of lymphoma. The potential role of TNF blocker therapy in the development of malignancies is not known.

Malignancies, some fatal, have been reported among children, adolescents, and young adults who received treatment with TNF-blocking agents (initiation of therapy =18 years of age), of which Cimzia® is a member. Approximately half of the cases were lymphoma (including Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma), while the other cases represented a variety of different malignancies and included rare malignancies associated with immunosuppression and malignancies not usually observed in children and adolescents. Most of the patients were receiving concomitant immunosuppressants.

Cases of acute and chronic leukemia have been reported with TNF-blocker use. Even in the absence of TNF-blocker therapy, patients with RA may be at a higher risk (approximately 2-fold) than the general population for developing leukemia.

Postmarketing cases of hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma (HSTCL), a rare type of T-cell lymphoma that has a very aggressive disease course and is usually fatal, have been reported in patients treated with TNF blockers, including Cimzia®. The majority of reported TNF blocker cases occurred in adolescent and young adult males with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Almost all of these patients had received treatment with the immunosuppressants azathioprine and/or 6-mercaptopurine (6-MP) concomitantly with a TNF blocker at or prior to diagnosis. Carefully assess the risks and benefits of treatment with Cimzia®, especially in these patient types.

Melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma have been reported in patients treated with TNF-antagonists, including Cimzia®. Periodic skin examinations are recommended for all patients, particularly those with risk factors for skin cancer.

Heart Failure

Cases of worsening congestive heart failure (CHF) and new onset CHF have been reported with TNF blockers. Cimzia® has not been formally studied in patients with CHF. Exercise caution when using Cimzia® in patients who have heart failure and monitor them carefully.

Hypersensitivity

Symptoms compatible with hypersensitivity reactions, including angioedema, dyspnea, hypotension, rash, serum sickness, and urticaria, have been reported rarely following Cimzia® administration. Some of these reactions occurred after the first administration of Cimzia®. If such reactions occur, discontinue further administration of Cimzia® and institute appropriate therapy.

Hepatitis B Reactivation

Use of TNF blockers, including Cimzia®, has been associated with reactivation of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in patients who are chronic carriers of this virus. Some cases have been fatal. Test patients for HBV infection before initiating treatment with Cimzia®. Exercise caution in prescribing Cimzia® for patients identified as carriers of HBV, with careful evaluation and monitoring prior to and during treatment. In patients who develop HBV reactivation, discontinue Cimzia® and initiate effective anti-viral therapy with appropriate supportive treatment.

Neurologic Reactions

Use of TNF blockers, including Cimzia®, has been associated with rare cases of new onset or exacerbation of clinical symptoms and/or radiographic evidence of central nervous system demyelinating disease, including multiple sclerosis, and with peripheral demyelinating disease, including Guillain-Barré syndrome. Rare cases of neurological disorders, including seizure disorder, optic neuritis, and peripheral neuropathy have been reported in patients treated with Cimzia®. Exercise caution in considering the use of Cimzia® in patients with these disorders.

Hematologic Reactions

Rare reports of pancytopenia, including aplastic anemia, have been reported with TNF blockers. Medically significant cytopenia (e.g., leukopenia, pancytopenia, thrombocytopenia) has been infrequently reported with Cimzia®. Advise all patients to seek immediate medical attention if they develop signs and symptoms suggestive of blood dyscrasias or infection (e.g., persistent fever, bruising, bleeding, pallor) while on Cimzia®. Consider discontinuation of Cimzia® therapy in patients with confirmed significant hematologic abnormalities.

Drug Interactions

An increased risk of serious infections has been seen in clinical trials of other TNF blocking agents used in combination with anakinra or abatacept. Formal drug interaction studies have not been performed with rituximab or natalizumab; however, because of the nature of the adverse events seen with these combinations with TNF blocker therapy, similar toxicities may also result from the use of Cimzia® in these combinations. Therefore, the combination of Cimzia® with anakinra, abatacept, rituximab, or natalizumab is not recommended. Interference with certain coagulation assays has been detected in patients treated with Cimzia®. There is no evidence that Cimzia® therapy has an effect on in vivo coagulation. Cimzia® may cause erroneously elevated aPTT assay results in patients without coagulation abnormalities.

Autoimmunity

Treatment with Cimzia® may result in the formation of autoantibodies and, rarely, in the development of a lupus-like syndrome. Discontinue treatment if symptoms of lupus-like syndrome develop.

Immunizations

Do not administer live vaccines or live-attenuated vaccines concurrently with Cimzia®.

Adverse Reactions

In controlled Crohn’s clinical trials, the most common adverse events that occurred in =5% of Cimzia® patients (n=620) and more frequently than with placebo (n=614) were upper respiratory infection (20% Cimzia®, 13% placebo), urinary tract infection (7% Cimzia®, 6% placebo), and arthralgia (6% Cimzia®, 4% placebo). The proportion of patients who discontinued treatment due to adverse reactions in the controlled clinical studies was 8% for Cimzia® and 7% for placebo.

In controlled RA clinical trials, the most common adverse events that occurred in =3% of patients taking Cimzia® 200 mg every other week with concomitant methotrexate (n=640) and more frequently than with placebo with concomitant methotrexate (n=324) were upper respiratory tract infection (6% Cimzia®, 2% placebo), headache (5% Cimzia®, 4% placebo), hypertension (5% Cimzia®, 2% placebo), nasopharyngitis (5% Cimzia®, 1% placebo), back pain (4% Cimzia®, 1% placebo), pyrexia (3% Cimzia®, 2% placebo), pharyngitis (3% Cimzia®, 1% placebo), rash (3% Cimzia®, 1% placebo), acute bronchitis (3% Cimzia®, 1% placebo), fatigue (3% Cimzia®, 2% placebo). Hypertensive adverse reactions were observed more frequently in patients receiving Cimzia® than in controls. These adverse reactions occurred more frequently among patients with a baseline history of hypertension and among patients receiving concomitant corticosteroids and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Patients receiving Cimzia® 400 mg as monotherapy every 4 weeks in RA controlled clinical trials had similar adverse reactions to those patients receiving Cimzia® 200 mg every other week. The proportion of patients who discontinued treatment due to adverse reactions in the controlled clinical studies was 5% for Cimzia® and 2.5% for placebo.

The safety profile for patients with Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) treated with CIMZIA® was similar to the safety profile seen in patients with RA and previous experience with Cimzia®.

The safety profile for AS patients treated with Cimzia® was similar to the safety profile seen in patients with RA.

About Cimzia® in the EU/EEA

In the EU, Cimzia® in combination with methotrexate (MTX) is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active RA in adult patients inadequately responsive to disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) including MTX.

Cimzia® can be given as monotherapy in case of intolerance to MTX or when continued treatment with MTX is inappropriate. CIMZIA® in combination with MTX is also indicated for the treatment of severe, active and progressive RA in adults not previously treated with MTX or other DMARDs.

Cimzia® has been shown to reduce the rate of progression of joint damage as measured by X-ray and to improve physical function, when given in combination with MTX.

Cimzia®, in combination with MTX, is also indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults when the response to previous DMARD therapy has been inadequate. Cimzia® can be given as monotherapy in case of intolerance to methotrexate or when continued treatment with methotrexate is inappropriate.

Cimzia® is also indicated in the EU for the treatment of adult patients with severe active axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), comprising:

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) - adults with severe active AS who have had an inadequate response to, or are intolerant to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) without radiographic evidence of AS - adults with severe active axSpA without radiographic evidence of AS but with objective signs of inflammation by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) and/or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) who have had an inadequate response to, or are intolerant to NSAIDs.4

Important Safety Information about Cimzia® in the EU/EEA

Cimzia® was studied in 4,049 patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in controlled and open label trials for up to 92 months. The commonly reported adverse reactions (1-10%) in clinical trials with Cimzia® and post-marketing were viral infections (includes herpes, papillomavirus, influenza), bacterial infections (including abscess), rash, headache (including migraine), asthaenia, leukopaenia (including lymphopaenia, neutropaenia), eosinophilic disorder, pain (any sites), pyrexia, sensory abnormalities, hypertension, pruritus (any sites), hepatitis (including hepatic enzyme increase), injection site reactions, and nausea. Serious adverse reactions include sepsis, opportunistic infections, tuberculosis, herpes zoster, lymphoma, leukaemia, solid organ tumours, angioneurotic oedema, cardiomyopathies (includes heart failure), ischemic coronary artery disorders, pancytopaenia, hypercoagulation (including thrombophlebitis, pulmonary embolism), cerebrovascular accident, vasculitis, hepatitis/hepatopathy (includes cirrhosis), and renal impairment/nephropathy (includes nephritis). In RA controlled clinical trials, 4.4% of patients discontinued taking Cimzia® due to adverse events vs. 2.7% for placebo.

Cimzia® is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the active substance or any of the excipients, active tuberculosis or other severe infections such as sepsis or opportunistic infections or moderate-to-severe heart failure.

Serious infections including sepsis, tuberculosis and opportunistic infections have been reported in patients receiving Cimzia®. Some of these events have been fatal. Monitor patients closely for signs and symptoms of infections including tuberculosis before, during and after treatment with Cimzia®. Treatment with Cimzia® must not be initiated in patients with a clinically important active infection. If an infection develops, monitor carefully and stop Cimzia® if infection becomes serious. Before initiation of therapy with Cimzia®, all patients must be evaluated for both active and inactive (latent) tuberculosis infection. If active tuberculosis is diagnosed prior to or during treatment, Cimzia® therapy must not be initiated and must be discontinued. If latent tuberculosis is diagnosed, appropriate anti-tuberculosis therapy must be started before initiating treatment with Cimzia®. Patients should be instructed to seek medical advice if signs/symptoms (e.g. persistent cough, wasting/weight loss, low grade fever, listlessness) suggestive of tuberculosis occur during or after therapy with Cimzia®.

Reactivation of hepatitis B has occurred in patients receiving a TNF-antagonist including Cimzia® who are chronic carriers of the virus (i.e. surface antigen positive). Some cases have had a fatal outcome. Patients should be tested for HBV infection before initiating treatment with Cimzia®.