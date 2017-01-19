|
What Trump and His Potential Nominees Don't Understand About the FDA
1/19/2017 5:37:17 AM
Days before Donald Trump’s inauguration as President of the United States, there's already a reality-TV-sized dose of drama. For a case in point, zoom past the pyrotechnics around Trump’s cabinet nominees, currently being grilled in Congress, to the machinations around who will be named commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
Trump is unlikely to name an FDA commish until the conclusion of the nomination process for Rep. Tom Price, his pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services, because the FDA chief reports to HHS.
