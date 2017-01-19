|
What to Expect From Facebook CEO's Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in the Coming Months
1/19/2017 5:32:38 AM
Since the announcement of Chan Zuckerberg Science in September, we’ve been planning, thinking and developing our programs. This update is to let you know where we are, and what you can expect from us over the coming months.
Our mission is to support basic science and technology that will make it possible to cure, prevent or manage all diseases by the end of the century. One way to put that in engineering terms is to say that we want to make 1,000 years of progress in 80 years! That may sound ambitious, but when you look at other fields, the right kind of science and engineering has done that and more.
