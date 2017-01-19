GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Poaches AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Exec to Replace Exiting Pharma Head

19 January 2017 -- Issued: London - LSE Announcement

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced that Luke Miels has been appointed President, Global Pharmaceuticals, GSK. He will be responsible for a portfolio of medicines and vaccines with annual sales of more than £15 billion and operations in over 100 markets.

Luke will report to Emma Walmsley, who is currently CEO Designate and will become CEO of GSK in April 2017. His start date will be announced in due course.

Luke is currently Executive Vice President (EVP) of AstraZeneca’s European business and was previously EVP, Global Product and Portfolio Strategy, Global Medical Affairs and Corporate Affairs.

Commenting on the appointment,Emma Walmsley said: “Luke brings a combination of excellent R&D insight and a strong track record of commercial execution.

“We are now entering a critical period of commercialisation for our new pharmaceutical products and, over the next two to three years, we have important data to come on our early-stage pipeline. Luke will bring a strong new voice to the decisions and choices we will have to make for our Pharmaceuticals business. I am delighted he has agreed to join GSK and look forward to welcoming him to the executive team.”

Over the course of his career, Luke has built highly effective strategic partnerships between R&D and the relevant commercial organisations to develop superior portfolio and product franchises at AstraZeneca, Roche and Sanofi-Aventis. He is known for being competitive and strongly focussing on the interests of patients.

Luke has significant international experience having worked and lived in the US, China, Singapore, the UK and continental Europe.

At AstraZeneca, Luke has helped strengthen the company’s product portfolio, launching Tagrisso in the US, improving growth of the cardiovascular and metabolic portfolios, notably Brilinta, and through business development with investments in companies such as Acerta Pharma and the acquisition of ZS Pharma.

Luke joined AstraZeneca from Roche, where he was Regional Vice President Asia Pacific for the Pharmaceuticals Division. Before then, Luke held roles of increasing seniority at Sanofi-Aventis, including positions in Asia Pacific and the US. He also co-led the US integration of Sanofi and Aventis.

Luke began his career in 1995 as a Sales Representative and Product Manager with AstraZeneca in Australia. He holds a BSc in biology from Flinders University in Adelaide and an MBA from the Macquarie University, Sydney.

