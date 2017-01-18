|
MDxHealth, Inc. (MXDHF) Release: Company Announces Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield Of New Jersey Issues Positive Coverage Policy On ConfirmMDx
1/18/2017 12:43:48 PM
Decision provides access to more than 3.8 million members
IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – January 18, 2017 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) today announced that Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield (Horizon BCBS) of New Jersey has issued a positive medical policy for the ConfirmMDx® for Prostate Cancer test.
This is the fourth Blue Cross Blue Shield Association licensee to establish positive coverage policy and adds to the growing list of payers covering ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer. Horizon BCBS is New Jersey’s oldest and largest health insurer, with more than 3.8 million members.
"The positive coverage decision by Horizon BCBS of New Jersey further validates the clinical and economic value of ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer for health plans, patients and physicians," stated Dr. Jan Groen, CEO of MDxHealth. “We are pleased to see the growing number of healthcare plans providing coverage for our test, further improving patient outcomes and helping to reduce costs to the US healthcare system.”
About ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer
ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer is the first epigenetic, and only tissue-based test in the 2016 NCCN Guidelines for early detection of prostate cancer which addresses false negative biopsy concerns. It is the only molecular diagnostic test that provides a very high negative predictive value (NPV) of 96% for clinically significant prostate cancers, and 90% NPV for all prostate cancers, as well as prostate mapping of the test results to help guide repeat biopsies. Each year, more than 1 million American men undergo an invasive prostate biopsy with a negative result, however approximately 30% of those men actually have prostate cancer. The current standard of care for prostate biopsy procedures samples less than 1% of the prostate, leaving men at risk for undetected cancer and leading to a high rate of repeat biopsies, even on cancer-free men. ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer helps urologists identify low-risk men who may forego an unnecessary repeat biopsy and high-risk men who may benefit from intervention. ConfirmMDx has qualified for Medicare reimbursement and covered by numerous private health insurance plans.
About MDxHealth
MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on Twitter at: twitter.com/mdxhealth.
For more information:
Dr. Jan Groen, CEO
MDxHealth
US: +1 949 812 6979
BE: +32 4 364 20 70
info@mdxhealth.com
Jonathan Birt, Chris Welsh, Hendrik Thys (PR & IR)
Consilium Strategic Communications
UK: +44 20 3709 5701
US: +1 917 322 2571 (Rx Communications Group LLC)
mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com
