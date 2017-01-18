Astellas (ALPMY) Release: Pharma Announces Participation In Access Accelerated

TOKYO, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (President and CEO: Yoshihiko Hatanaka, "Astellas" ) today announced its participation in Access Accelerated, a global, multi-stakeholder initiative to advance access to non-communicable disease (NCD) prevention, diagnostics and treatment in low-income and lower-middle income countries. Together with 21 other leading pharmaceutical companies and in collaboration with the World Bank Group and the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), Astellas will work towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal target to reduce premature deaths from NCDs by one-third by 2030.

''We have an important social responsibility to improve access to health for patients around the world, and we will help develop sustainable solutions,'' said Yoshihiko Hatanaka, President and CEO at Astellas.

In the midst of various health epidemics, NCDs such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes and mental health disorders are public health burdens worldwide. While an aging population and increased risk due to lifestyle choices are contributing factors to this increasing burden, low-income and lower-middle income countries often have under-resourced healthcare systems with multiple barriers that limit access to diagnosis, treatment and care. As part of Access Accelerated, Astellas and the participating organizations will seek to find and advance new solutions to address gaps in access for NCDs.

Astellas is committed to the long-term sustainability of society by improving Access to Health and medical solutions, fostering scientific advancement and enhancing the health of our communities. The company has been actively engaged in some select R&D programs for neglected tropical diseases, including contributing scientific expertise for the development of a pediatric formulation for the treatment of Schistosomiasis and collaborative research to discover anti-protozoan parasite drugs. To help address NCDs, Astellas has accelerated its Action on Fistula initiative with the aim of transforming the lives of patients in Kenya who have an obstetric fistula. Through this program, more than 1,200 patients have been treated with reconstructive surgery.

About Access Accelerated

Access Accelerated is a first-of-its-kind, multi-stakeholder collaboration focused on improving NCD care. Involving more than 20 pharmaceutical companies, the initiative works with partners such as World Bank Group and the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to help overcome a variety of access barriers to NCD medicines in low-income and lower-middle income countries. Access Accelerated will support multi-stakeholder dialogue and begin on-the-ground work to improve NCD prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Contributing companies include: Almirall, Astellas, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Chugai, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, EFPIA, GlaxoSmithKline, The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), Johnson & Johnson, JPMA, Menarini, Merck, MSD, Novartis, Pfizer, PhRMA, Roche, Sanofi, Shionogi, Sumitomo Dainippon, Takeda and UCB. IFPMA will act as the Secretariat for Access Accelerated.

For more information, please visit accessaccelerated.org.

About Non-Communicable Diseases

NCDs, including cancers, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory disease, diabetes and mental health disorders are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. This places a double burden on communities and economies around the world already combating infectious diseases.

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, is a company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. We focus on Urology, Oncology, Immunology, Nephrology and Neuroscience as prioritized therapeutic areas while advancing new therapeutic areas and discovery research leveraging new technologies/modalities. We are also creating new value by combining internal capabilities and external expertise in the medical/healthcare business. Astellas is on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients. For more information, please visit our website at www.astellas.com/en.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astellas-announces-participation-in-access-accelerated-300392575.html

SOURCE Astellas Pharma Inc.