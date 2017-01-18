SynteractHCR Release: Company Expands With Four New Experts Added To Global Leadership Team

Regulatory, operations and finance professionals join global clinical
research organization dedicated to bringing expertise to clinical
development
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SynteractHCR,
a full-service, international contract research organization (CRO), has
appointed four new senior-level managers to its international leadership
team. Miguel Fuentes joins as executive director, Service Delivery;
Patrick F. Loebs, MSW, MPH, as senior regulatory affairs manager;
Katharina Grote, as finance director, and Ewelina Mazur-Janik, MD, as
medical monitor. The new executives draw on clinical research,
operations, regulatory and finance experience from across
the globe.
Based in Spain, Miguel Fuentes, executive director for service delivery,
will provide leadership for development and implementation of tools and
processes to expedite study start up, enrollment, conduct and closure,
as well as global, regional and country improvements initiatives. He
will report to Martina Kroener, managing director and vice president,
European Operations. Fuentes draws on 20 years of clinical, regulatory
and therapeutic experience in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular,
infectious diseases, neuroscience, respiratory and inflammation. He
leverages extensive experience in clinical operations, global site
selection and management and project management from past experiences
working at drug developers and CROs. Most recently, he was a global
head, site selection for an international clinical research
organization. He has a master of business administration degree in
pharmaceutical and parapharmaceutical from CESIF Madrid, and a master of
science degree in pharmacy, sanitary specialist from Universidad
Complutense.
Patrick F. Loebs, MSW, MPH, joins SynteractHCR as a senior regulatory
affairs manager working remotely and reporting to Dr. Martine
Dehlinger-Kremer, vice president, Global Medical and Regulatory Affairs.
As a primary contact for regulatory clients at SynteractHCR, Loebs will
represent regulatory affairs on internal and external project teams,
manage regulatory projects and ensure compliance with regulatory
guidelines. Loebs draws on 30 years of experience in regulatory affairs,
project management, medical writing and clinical operations across
pharma, CRO and academic research organizations. He received master’s
degrees in public health and social work from the University of North
Carolina at Chapel Hill, in maternal child health and health
administration, respectively.
Working from the Warsaw, Poland office, Dr. Ewelina Mazur-Janik joins as
SynteractHCR’s oncology medical monitor. Mazur-Janik is a
board-certified oncologist with extensive practice and pharmaceutical
industry experience. She will also be reporting to Dr. Martine
Dehlinger-Kremer. Mazur-Janik spent over nine years in clinical
oncology, during which she treated patients with cancerous solid tumors,
served as an investigator for clinical trials and participated in
numerous congresses. She has also worked in hospitals in Poland, Los
Angeles (Cedars-Sinai Medical Center) and Tel Aviv (Sheba Medical
Center) and has laboratory research experience. Most recently she was a
medical advisor at a global pharmaceutical company, responsible for
medical affairs, supporting clinical development, safety, marketing,
regulatory as well as patient relations. She graduated with a medical
degree from the Medical University of Lodz, Poland. She is currently
finalizing her PhD in history of medicine.
Katharina Grote is SynteractHCR’s new European finance director, working
from the Munich office. In this role, Grote will report to Keith Kelson,
chief financial officer, and be responsible for European accounting and
finance functions, including overseeing the department and staff. Grote
has over ten years in finance, tax consulting, accounting and auditing
leadership experience at leading technology and professional services
companies. She earned a degree in business administration, law and
macroeconomics from the University of Bielefeld and holds qualified
auditor and qualified tax advisor designations in Germany.
“At SynteractHCR, we realize our people are critical to our mission of
collaborating with clients to create a better future for patients. For
this reason, we look to the best and brightest and empower them to drive
innovation and provide integrity in all that they do. Our latest new
hires continue our commitment to leading the industry, as we further
expand and grow our international presence to help pharmaceutical and
biotech companies worldwide,” said Wendel Barr, CEO.
About SynteractHCR
SynteractHCR is a full-service contract
research organization with a successful two-decade track
record supporting biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical
companies in all phases of clinical development. SynteractHCR has
conducted Phase
I-IV studies on six continents and 60 countries, offering expertise
across multiple therapeutic areas, with notable depth in oncology,
immunotherapy, CNS, infectious disease, endocrinology, cardiovascular
and respiratory, among other indications. With its “Shared
Work – Shared Vision” philosophy, SynteractHCR provides customized
services collaboratively and cost effectively, ensuring on-time delivery
of quality data to help bring tomorrow’s treatments to patients.
Note to editors: Photographs available upon request.