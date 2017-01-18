Alive Sciences Release: Company Licenses Innovative Florence Rothman Patient Monitoring Index To BodiMetrics

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alive Sciences today announced a licensing agreement with consumer and
medical device company BodiMetrics for its innovative Florence Rothman
Patient Monitoring Index, which identifies warning signs of health
problems. The new alliance will empower patients, families and medical
providers, helping them recognize subtle but important changes in an
individual’s condition in a timely manner.
“Our leading-edge
integrated mobile app will provide users with a unique health score and
trends highlighting areas they can address themselves or share with
their caregivers or health providers.”
“Our Rothman Index is an effective, easy-to-understand tool for
improving the management of chronic conditions, enhancing the quality of
wellness programs and optimizing clinical trials and research,” said
Darlene Arbeit, NFA, HFA, chief operating officer for Sarasota-based
Alive Sciences.
BodiMetrics is a global leader in deploying multi-parameter devices to
streamline the collection and analysis of vital signs. The BodiMetrics™
Pro Health Monitor (an FDA Class II device) and the BodiMetrics
Performance Monitor capture ECG, heart rate, systolic blood pressure,
blood oxygenation, temperature and other vital health metrics.
“Partnering with an innovator like Alive Sciences is a critical next
step in extending our industry-first portable, palm sized and
easy-to-use multi-parameter devices’ capabilities to extend health and
wellness tracking,” said Neil Friedman, COO of BodiMetrics, a privately
held company headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
“Integrating the Rothman Index questions into our mobile applications
will allow users to conduct a quick self-assessment and add context to
their daily collection of vitals,” added Friedman. “Our leading-edge
integrated mobile app will provide users with a unique health score and
trends highlighting areas they can address themselves or share with
their caregivers or health providers.”
BodiMetrics is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative devices
that leverage remote diagnostics and monitoring to set individual health
goals, foster ongoing wellness and improve adherence to treatment
protocols in self-managed and third-party assisted care programs, such
as congestive heart failure (CHF), asthma, COPD, sleep apnea, weight
management and family wellness.
BodiMetrics will incorporate the Rothman Index from Alive Sciences into
its device and mobile applications platform. “Our patented, first-of-its
kind, early-warning system utilizes general health indicators such as
vital signs and body system reviews to form a composite score that is
simple, easy to track and understand from day to day,” said Arbeit. “The
Rothman Index has already been validated in numerous studies, and we are
now focused on all settings outside the hospital.”
ABOUT ALIVE SCIENCES:
Alive Sciences helps individuals, families, and healthcare organizations
identify warning signs of health problems, manage chronic conditions,
and enhance personal wellbeing. Through partnerships with health
technology developers and care providers, the innovative Sarasota
company is deploying the Rothman Index (Ri), a patented,
easy-to-understand, early-warning system, outside the hospital setting
to support individual wellness and residential care programs, as well as
optimizing clinical trials and research. For more information, visit http://alivesci.com
or call 941-927-2999.
ABOUT BODIMETRICS:
BodiMetrics devices enable the non-invasive capture of vital sign
metrics (ECG, Heart Rate, SpO2 with Pleth Waveform, Temperature, and
include functions for Sleep Apnea assessment, Stress Reduction, and
Fitness). Remote patient monitoring allows physicians, surgeons and
patients to interact with real time information via telemedicine and
mobile data sharing to assess the need for immediate care, track
patients post-operative care, monitor medication response, and reduce
readmissions and ER visits. Visit www.bodimetrics.com
or contact them at (844) 744-8800 for additional information. Follow
them on Facebook,
LinkedIn
and Twitter.