Conceivex, Inc. Release: Company To Donate 100 Conception Kits To Aid Military & Combat Veterans Who Need Help Starting Their Family

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conceivex, maker of The
Conception Kit® at-home system, an FDA
cleared treatment to help couples overcome infertility, today announced
it will donate 100 Conception Kits® to members of the U.S. military who
need help to start their family.
From October 2001 to August 2013, 1,367 male U.S. troops suffered
injuries to their genitals or urinary tract, including to the penis,
testicles, urethra, or other areas – often as the result of improvised
explosive devices (IEDs) – while serving in Afghanistan or Iraq,
according to a recent report by military researchers in The Journal
of Urology.
For these combat veterans, and for military personnel with limited
available time with their partner due to deployments, the highly
restrictive insurance coverage provided by the Department of Defense for
fertility assistance has created the enormous need for this support.
“So long as the solider can produce some level of sperm on his own, The
Conception Kit could help,” American Legion Post 175 Officer, and
Conceivex President and Founder Michael
La Vean said. “We are honored to do our part and make The Conception
Kit available to those who have sacrificed so much for our country.
Patriotic service to the nation shouldn’t mean you have to forfeit your
dream of having a family.”
The Conception Kit®, which is available only with a prescription, is
specifically indicated for assisted insemination in instances of low
sperm count and low sperm motility. It is a drug- and hormone-free
medical device that couples use at home to help overcome infertility.
To obtain one of the 100 free Conception Kits®, fax a valid
prescription, photocopy of military ID or American Legion card, and the
delivery address to: 616-642-0257.
Generally, the Conception Kit® – the infertility treatment that is
covered by insurance and FDA cleared – is available nationwide for a
$30-$75 co-pay, under many insurance plans. The Conception Kit® is
available at more than 65,000 pharmacies in the U.S., including Walmart,
Target, Walgreens, and Rite Aid, and is an insurance-covered benefit for
many patients via their employer’s pharma benefits manager (including
Express Scripts, CVS/Caremark, ProCare RX, and others).
The FDA required clinical trials on placement of the Conception Kit’s®
proprietary Conception Cap® (a cervical cap that is used for
insemination at home) and instructions by patients. During the trials,
24 percent of the patients got pregnant.
The
Conception Kit® provides three months of supplies, including 24
ovulation predictors, three pregnancy tests, three Conception Caps, and
a number of additional proprietary aides that, in many cases, would cost
more over-the-counter than the total amount of the co-pay. Even without
a co-pay, the entire Conception Kit® is available for $360.
