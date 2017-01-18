Conceivex, Inc. Release: Company To Donate 100 Conception Kits To Aid Military & Combat Veterans Who Need Help Starting Their Family

The Conception Kit At-Home System Is An FDA Cleared Infertility Treatment Specifically Designed To Assist In Cases Of Low Sperm Count And Low Sperm Motility

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conceivex, maker of The Conception Kit® at-home system, an FDA cleared treatment to help couples overcome infertility, today announced it will donate 100 Conception Kits® to members of the U.S. military who need help to start their family.

From October 2001 to August 2013, 1,367 male U.S. troops suffered injuries to their genitals or urinary tract, including to the penis, testicles, urethra, or other areas – often as the result of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) – while serving in Afghanistan or Iraq, according to a recent report by military researchers in The Journal of Urology.

For these combat veterans, and for military personnel with limited available time with their partner due to deployments, the highly restrictive insurance coverage provided by the Department of Defense for fertility assistance has created the enormous need for this support.

“So long as the solider can produce some level of sperm on his own, The Conception Kit could help,” American Legion Post 175 Officer, and Conceivex President and Founder Michael La Vean said. “We are honored to do our part and make The Conception Kit available to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. Patriotic service to the nation shouldn’t mean you have to forfeit your dream of having a family.”

The Conception Kit®, which is available only with a prescription, is specifically indicated for assisted insemination in instances of low sperm count and low sperm motility. It is a drug- and hormone-free medical device that couples use at home to help overcome infertility.

To obtain one of the 100 free Conception Kits®, fax a valid prescription, photocopy of military ID or American Legion card, and the delivery address to: 616-642-0257.

Generally, the Conception Kit® – the infertility treatment that is covered by insurance and FDA cleared – is available nationwide for a $30-$75 co-pay, under many insurance plans. The Conception Kit® is available at more than 65,000 pharmacies in the U.S., including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and Rite Aid, and is an insurance-covered benefit for many patients via their employer’s pharma benefits manager (including Express Scripts, CVS/Caremark, ProCare RX, and others).

The FDA required clinical trials on placement of the Conception Kit’s® proprietary Conception Cap® (a cervical cap that is used for insemination at home) and instructions by patients. During the trials, 24 percent of the patients got pregnant.

The Conception Kit® provides three months of supplies, including 24 ovulation predictors, three pregnancy tests, three Conception Caps, and a number of additional proprietary aides that, in many cases, would cost more over-the-counter than the total amount of the co-pay. Even without a co-pay, the entire Conception Kit® is available for $360.

Conceivex, Inc., manufactures and distributes The Conception Kit® at-home system, a safe, effective, FDA cleared, affordably priced healthcare product that helps couples overcome infertility privately at home. The Conception Kit®, which is covered by many insurance plans, is obtainable with a prescription at 65,000 pharmacies nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Rite Aid, as well as via pharma benefits managers Express Scripts, CVS/Caremark, ProCare RX, and others. Find out more at www.conceptionkit.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/conceptionkit/, on LinkedIn, and on Twitter (@conceptionkit).

