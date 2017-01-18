Precision Spine Release: Company Announces 510(k) Clearance Of The ShurFit ACIF 2C System

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision Spine, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to
Made-in-the-USA manufacturing, has announced today that it recently
received 510(k) clearance of its ShurFit® ACIF 2C Anterior
Cervical Interbody System, which is made from medical grade
polyetheretherketone (Peek Optima, LT1) and coated with both
commercially pure Titanium (Ti) and Hydroxyapatite (HA). The innovative
combination of two proven biomaterials is expected to provide a superior
solution to physicians working to achieve biologic fusion.
“The ShurFit ACIF 2C Anterior Cervical Interbody System’s distinguishing
feature is its unique coating of both Titanium and Hydroxyapatite,
materials which have a long clinical history of facilitating bone
on-growth, and makes enhanced fixation possible while the process of
biologic fusion takes place”
“The ShurFit ACIF 2C Anterior Cervical Interbody System’s distinguishing
feature is its unique coating of both Titanium and Hydroxyapatite,
materials which have a long clinical history of facilitating bone
on-growth, and makes enhanced fixation possible while the process of
biologic fusion takes place,” said John Steck, MD, Clinical Associate
Professor of Neurosurgery at the Louisiana State University Health
Sciences Center in New Orleans, who was instrumental in the design and
development of the device with Precision Spine engineers.
The novel coating combination encourages bony growth while the implant’s
large graft and contact areas provide generous biological coverage and
optimizes vertebral body support while also minimizing the risk of
subsidence. The trapezoidal design allows for proper anterior placement
and an aggressive tooth patter helps resist implant expulsion.
Strategically placed tantalum markers facilitate radiographic implant
positioning.
“The ShurFit ACIF 2C System is an important addition to our growing
portfolio of devices,” said Chris DeNicola, Chief Operating Officer of
Precision Spine, “and is further evidence of Precision Spine’s
continuing commitment to work with surgeons in the design and
commercialization of advanced products that utilize the latest
technological advancements to help bring greater versatility, efficiency
and cost-effectiveness to the OR.”
The system is indicated for use in skeletally mature patients with
degenerative disc disease (DDD) of the cervical spine at one disc level
and consists of implants with various heights to accommodate individual
patient anatomy and graft material size. It is implanted from the
anterior approach at the C3 to C-7 disc levels and is designed to be
packed with autogenous bone graft to help facilitate fusion while
providing mechanical support to the implanted level until biologic
fusion is achieved.
About Precision Spine
Precision Spine, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in
Parsippany, NJ with manufacturing facilities in Pearl, MS. Precision
Spine is dedicated to providing innovative, quality spine products that
are made in the USA and designed to help treat serious orthopedic
medical conditions in a cost effective manner. For more information,
visit www.precisionspineinc.com.