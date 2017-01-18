Spinal Elements, Inc. Release: Company Announces Results Of Retrospective Study Of Clinical Experience With Magnum+ ALIF Device With Ti-Bond Titanium Porous Coating

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spinal Elements, a spine technology company, announced the publication
of data obtained from a retrospective study involving the use of the
company’s Magnum+ device used in anterior lumbar interbody fusion
(ALIF). The Magnum+ devices in the study were Spinal Elements’ PEEK
(poly-ether-ether-ketone) implants with the company’s proprietary
Ti-Bond porous titanium coating. Results of this study were published in
the International Journal of Spine Surgery in a paper titled:
Arthrodesis Rate and Patient Reported Outcomes After Anterior Lumbar
Interbody Fusion Utilizing a Plasma-Sprayed Titanium Coated PEEK
Interbody Implant: A Retrospective, Observational Analysis. The
study can be viewed at the following link: http://ijssurgery.com/10.14444/4004
Patients in the study demonstrated a 96% success rate with subjects
achieving solid arthrodesis at an average of 7.3 ± 2.3 months. This
represents an improvement over previously-published studies of standard
PEEK interbody spacers where a 90.6% solid fusion rate was observed at
18 months.2 There was significant improvement in 9-month
post-operative VAS low back pain (4.5 ± 2.4 point improvement) and VAS
leg pain (4.1 ± 3.3 point improvement). Additionally, there were no
observations of implant subsidence. The absence of any observed
subsidence with in this study compares favorably to reported subsidence
rates of 16-25% with standard PEEK ALIF implantation.2,3,4
Furthermore, there was not a significant difference in VAS low back or
leg pain improvement between groups when the data was stratified by
gender, age, tobacco use, comorbidities, prior surgery, fusion construct
length, use of supplemental posterior instrumentation, BMI, or diagnosis.
“I’ve been very pleased with my results using the Magnum+ device with
Ti-Bond coating,” said Dr. Ramin Raiszadeh of the Spine Institute of San
Diego. “This data quantifies the successes I’ve been experiencing
clinically.”
Spinal Elements’ Ti-Bond coating is available on a host of products
offered by the company including stand-alone ALIF and ACDF implants as
well as PLIF and TLIF devices. Spinal Elements is introducing several
new technologies over the coming months that incorporate Ti-Bond
including a novel MIS lateral system, expandable interbody devices that
aid in the restoration of proper sagittal balance by expanding and
lordosing, and an MIS interspinous process fixation device.
About Spinal Elements
Spinal
Elements, headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, is a spine technology company
for spine surgeons who demand innovative, extremely high quality
surgical solutions. From the company’s early work which helped make PEEK
commonplace throughout the spine industry to recent advancements in
Ti-Bond® porous titanium coated PEEK interbody implants and controlled
delivery technology, Spinal Elements has built a reputation for being
trustworthy, innovative and different. The company is focused on the
development and marketing of progressive spinal treatment options and
markets a complete portfolio of advanced spinal implant technologies.
Additionally, the company distributes Hero® Allograft, the net proceeds
from which are donated to charities benefitting children with
life-threatening medical conditions. For more information, please visit www.spinalelements.com.
