Agilent (A) Release: Company Extends Collaboration On Reproductive Genetics

New Two-Year Agreement with Belgian University to Focus on Detecting
Genetic Abnormalities in Cell-free DNA and Embryo Biopsies
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) today announced that it is extending
its collaboration with the Centre for Human Genetics of the University
of Leuven and the University Hospital of Leuven in Belgium. Joris
Vermeesch, chair of the Centre for Human Genetics and a leading expert
in human genetics, will coordinate the collaboration.
“During
the last ten years the laboratory has been developing innovative
approaches to analyze single cells, embryos and cell-free DNA. The
collaboration with Agilent allows us to make the products user-friendly,
speed up the clinical implementation, and reach out worldwide.”
The earlier collaboration preceded the commercial launch of Agilent’s
OneSight software platform, which helps researchers visualize and
explore chromosomal and sub-chromosomal aneuploidies in cell-free DNA
sequencing data. Over the past few years, interest in cell-free DNA
analysis has strongly increased, not only because it can be used to
perform non-invasive prenatal testing, but also because cfDNA can be
found in liquid biopsies from cancer patients. In addition, recent
evidence suggests that cfDNA can be found in an embryo’s blastocoel
fluid and culture medium and used for preimplantation genetic screening.
The two teams are also investigating comprehensive solutions for
preimplantation genetic testing, which could enable labs to use a single
sequencing workflow to perform preimplantation genetic diagnoses for
single gene disorders and translocation carriers as well as PGS for
chromosomal abnormalities on the same embryo biopsy. The PGT development
efforts are also supported by a grant from the Flemish government.
The collaborators estimate that a commercial solution for PGT analysis
could be ready as early as this year, followed by a more extensive
evaluation of the clinical utility of the PGT solution to discriminate
between mitotic and meiotic aneuploidies and detect triploidy and
uniparental isodisomy in embryo biopsies. These chromosomal
abnormalities cannot be accurately detected by the currently available
commercial solutions for PGS. It is the ultimate goal to enable the IVF
community to reduce the number of IVF cycles and time that are needed to
achieve a healthy live birth. If confirmed, the reduction in cost and
time might then be the main drivers to obtain reimbursement with the
corresponding authorities.
“Agilent is very excited to extend our collaboration with Prof.
Vermeesch, with whom we’ve had a close partnership for the past two
years. This is a unique and excellent example of a
government-industry-academia partnership designed to translate
innovative research into commercial solutions that address unmet needs
in the human reproductive genetics space,” said Herman Verrelst, Agilent
vice president and general manager of the company’s Genomics Division.
