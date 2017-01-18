FUJIFILM Release: Company Announces Alliance With RENOVO Solutions To Offer Multi-Vendor Service Maintenance Options

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. has now formed a strategic alliance with Renovo Solutions to offer Technology Management Solutions which consist of multi-vendor service (MVS) options for the maintenance and management of medical imaging and biomedical equipment. The new alliance is the result of growing demand from valued Fujifilm customers seeking to gain the benefits of a single supplier MVS relationship. The alliance opens the option of customized service delivery solutions including MVS to Fujifilm customers—providing potential costs savings, maximizing equipment uptime, and ensuring Fujifilm equipment is maintained to optimal performance levels, while offering an MVS strategy for OEM service that can be tailored to specific customer needs.

“ Fujifilm products and information technology solutions are an investment in the health of patients and healthcare practices alike,” said Martin Spence, Vice President, Service & Support Operations, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “ We want healthcare providers to select an option for maintenance that fits the needs of their bottom line, while ensuring that all Fujifilm products continue to meet OEM quality standards and stringent regulatory benchmarks, enabling the crucial work of patient care to go uninterrupted.”

RENOVO Solutions provides healthcare and life science technology management solutions to help reduce costs, increase quality and improve medical imaging, biomedical and research equipment performance in facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.fujimed.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women’s health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. The Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. supplies high quality, technologically advanced FUJINON brand endoscopes to the medical market. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

