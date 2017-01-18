FUJIFILM Release: Company Announces Alliance With RENOVO Solutions To Offer Multi-Vendor Service Maintenance Options

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM
Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. has now formed a strategic alliance
with Renovo
Solutions to offer Technology Management Solutions which consist of
multi-vendor service (MVS) options for the maintenance and management of
medical imaging and biomedical equipment. The new alliance is the result
of growing demand from valued Fujifilm customers seeking to gain the
benefits of a single supplier MVS relationship. The alliance opens the
option of customized service delivery solutions including MVS to
Fujifilm customers—providing potential costs savings, maximizing
equipment uptime, and ensuring Fujifilm equipment is maintained to
optimal performance levels, while offering an MVS strategy for OEM
service that can be tailored to specific customer needs.
“Fujifilm products and information technology solutions are an
investment in the health of patients and healthcare practices alike,”
said Martin Spence, Vice President, Service & Support Operations,
FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “We want healthcare providers to
select an option for maintenance that fits the needs of their bottom
line, while ensuring that all Fujifilm products continue to meet OEM
quality standards and stringent regulatory benchmarks, enabling the
crucial work of patient care to go uninterrupted.”
RENOVO Solutions provides healthcare and life science technology
management solutions to help reduce costs, increase quality and improve
medical imaging, biomedical and research equipment performance in
facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.fujimed.com.
About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of
diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet
the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From
an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand
of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women’s health
imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size
imaging environment. The Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems
U.S.A., Inc. supplies high quality, technologically advanced FUJINON
brand endoscopes to the medical market. TeraMedica Division delivers
healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral,
enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management.
FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com
and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation
and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including:
healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic
systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display
materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital
imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of
chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production
technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global
revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the
dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good
corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.