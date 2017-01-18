CSD Labs Release: Company Appoints Andrew Redington, MD, As A Medical Adviser

Internationally renowned cardiologist has published 300+ articles
in peer-reviewed medical journals
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computational Signal Detection (CSD)
Laboratories LLC announced today that it has appointed Andrew
Redington, MD, an internationally renowned cardiologist, as a
medical adviser to the company. Dr. Redington will provide counsel to
CSD Labs on the clinical roll-out of its eMurmur™ computer-aided
auscultation platform, which is designed to objectively
and accurately identify pathological versus
innocent heart murmurs.
“We are extremely pleased to be working with such an esteemed physician
as Dr. Redington”
(Click
here to view video interview with Dr. Redington.)
There is a significant unmet clinical need to standardize auscultation.
Heart auscultation (Latin verb auscultare meaning “to listen”) with a
stethoscope is the 200+-year-old “standard” examination
method worldwide for the screening of heart defects in patients of all
ages for the purpose of identifying abnormal heart sounds (“murmurs”).
Auscultation is often referred to as an art, since a correct
diagnosis can be challenging for various reasons and is exclusively
dependent on the medical professional’s qualifications.
“We are extremely pleased to be working with such an esteemed physician
as Dr. Redington,” said Andreas Schriefl, Ph.D., CEO and Founder
of CSD Labs, developer and marketer of eMurmur. “The new digital health
app eMurmur™ is just what the doctor ordered to drive rapid adoption of
electronic stethoscopes.”
“…accurate interpretation of heart sounds by primary care providers is
fraught with error, leading to missed diagnosis of disease and/or
excessive costs associated with evaluation of normal variants. Thus,
automated heart sound analysis, also known as computer-assisted
auscultation (CAA), has the potential to become a cost-effective
screening and diagnostic tool...” (Source: Aetna Inc., 2013 Clinical
Policy Bulletin, “Acoustic Heart Sound Recording and Computer Analysis.”)
“I think the way eMurmur will be utilized by payers is as a mandatory
screening tool,” said Dr. Redington. “An echocardiogram can cost many
thousands of dollars. If it’s used as the primary screening tool,
clearly that’s going to impact a payer. I could imagine a situation
where a payer will insist on eMurmur being used in order to screen out
the very large number of normal patients who may otherwise have
undergone an echocardiogram, with the incumbent costs not only to the
payer but to the patient in terms of his co-pay. A 10 or 20 percent
co-pay on a $5,000 investigation can be very very significant for
patients and their families,” Dr. Redington said.
eMurmur is an app that runs on a mobile device, such as a smart phone or
tablet. Via Bluetooth® or audio cable the eMurmur app pairs with any
commercially available electronic stethoscope or other appropriate
recording device and receives and sends the acquired heart sounds to a
server for sophisticated automated analysis. After a few seconds,
results are displayed to the health care professional on their mobile
device for review, comparison, consultation, or adding their own
findings in an efficient and standardized way.
CSD Labs (Computational Signal Detection Laboratories) is a privately
held medical technology company specializing in Machine Intelligence
approaches for the analysis and classification of complex human data for
innovative medical applications. CSD Labs offers clinically validated
eMurmur for automating detection of heart defects by assisting
physicians in performing auscultation.