SQI Diagnostics Announces Change To Its Board Of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. (TSX-V: SQD; OTCQX: SQIDF) a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics ("SQI" or the "Company"), today announced that Cameron Prange, President of Kingsdale Capital Markets Inc. ("Kingsdale"), has resigned from its Board of Directors. Mr. Prange's resignation is related to recent changes to securities regulations that have limited both his ability to act on behalf of clients of Kingsdale who hold ownership positions in the Company and his full participation on the Company's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Company and the Board I would like to thank Mr. Prange for his service to the Board during which time SQI transformed itself from a research company to a company with multiple, global-sized customers and recurring revenue" said Clive Beddoe chairman of SQI's Board of Directors.

SQI Diagnostics is a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics. The Company's proprietary microarray tests and fully-automated systems are designed to simplify protein and antibody testing workflow, increase throughput, reduce costs and provide excellent data quality. For more information, please visit www.sqidiagnostics.com.

