Haemonetics (HAE) Sets Date For 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Release: February 6, 2017



1/18/2017 10:18:38 AM

BRAINTREE, Mass., Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) today announced that the Company will publish fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results at 6:00am Eastern Time on Monday, February 6, 2017. The Company will hold a webcast conference call with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00am Eastern Time on February 6, 2017. 

Webcast Link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/s6y9gqek

Webcast replay will be available from February 6, 2017 after 10:00am Eastern Time.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for our customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit http://www.haemonetics.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Gerry Gould, VP-Investor Relations
(781) 356-9402
gerry.gould@haemonetics.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sandra Jesse, Executive VP
(781) 356-9253
sandra.jesse@haemonetics.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-sets-date-for-3rd-quarter-fiscal-2017-earnings-release-february-6-2017-300391906.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

Read at BioSpace.com


