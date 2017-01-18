Ascensia Diabetes Care Release: Company Receives Health Canada License For Their CONTOUR NEXT LINK 2.4 Wireless Blood Glucose Meter As Part Of The Medtronic Minimed 630G System With Smartguard Technology

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 18, 2017 /CNW/ - Ascensia Diabetes Care today announced that they have received a license from Health Canada for the CONTOUR® NEXT LINK 2.4 blood glucose meter to be used with the new Medtronic MiniMed 630G insulin pump and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system with SmartGuard technology.

The CONTOUR NEXT LINK 2.4 is the only currently licensed blood glucose meter designed exclusively to connect wirelessly with the Medtronic MiniMed 630G System with SmartGuard technology. The meter provides highly accurate blood glucose test results, which are used for insulin dosing and calibration of the MiniMed 630G's CGM sensor.

"We are delighted that the CONTOUR NEXT LINK 2.4 is the meter chosen by Medtronic to provide highly accurate blood glucose test results to the MiniMed 630G, the system that represents an important technological advancement while also focused on making diabetes management more convenient for people," Russ Newsome, Region Head of Americas, Ascensia Diabetes Care. "We are proud of the high accuracy of our meters and believe this system will continue to help manage the care of diabetes patients."

Diabetes affects more than 11 million Canadians.1 The primary goal of diabetes management is to control blood glucose levels and ensure they are kept within a normal range. When blood glucose levels get too high (hyperglycemia) or too low (hypoglycemia), it can lead to serious complications and, in severe cases, even death.

The MiniMed 630G System is designed to help people with diabetes achieve better glucose control through advanced protection from hypoglycemia. It integrates SmartGuard technology, which when using CGM, automatically suspends insulin delivery when sensor glucose levels reach a pre-set low limit, and resumes insulin delivery once sensor glucose levels recover.

The CONTOUR NEXT LINK 2.4 meter is used to calibrate the CGM sensor and delivers blood glucose test results through wireless communication with the pump. The meter provides proven accuracy2 utilizing highly accurate CONTOUR NEXT test strips and is the only currently licensed meter designed and able to connect with the MiniMed 630G System. The meter also provides a new remote insulin bolus function allowing the user to send a manual or preset bolus dose directly through the MiniMed 630G insulin pump right from the meter.

Ascensia Diabetes Care recently renewed its alliance with Medtronic plc to develop and market innovative diabetes management solutions for patients worldwide. As part of the agreement, Ascensia will continue to co-develop and supply CONTOUR NEXT LINK 2.4 blood glucose meters that wirelessly communicate with compatible Medtronic integrated insulin pump and CGM systems.

About Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global specialist diabetes care company, dedicated to helping people living with diabetes. Our mission is to empower people living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives. We use our innovation and specialist expertise in diabetes to develop high quality solutions and tools that make a positive, daily difference for people with diabetes.

Home to the world renowned CONTOUR® portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems, our products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality that help people with diabetes to manage their condition. We are committed to continued research, innovation and development of new products and solutions. As a trusted partner in the diabetes community, we collaborate closely with healthcare professionals and other partners to ensure our products meet the highest standards of accuracy, precision and reliability, and that we conduct our business compliantly and with integrity.

Ascensia Diabetes Care was established in 2016 through the sale of Bayer Diabetes Care to Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd. Ascensia Diabetes Care products are sold in more than 125 countries. Following the close of the transaction in all countries, Ascensia Diabetes Care will have around 1,700 employees and operations in 38 countries.

