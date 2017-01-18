Invetech Release: Company Announces Agreement With ERYtech Pharma To Develop Scalable Automated Manufacturing System

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Invetech, the leading developer of cGMP manufacturing solutions for cell and advanced therapies, has announced a collaboration agreement with Erytech Pharma, the French biopharmaceutical company developing "tumor starvation" treatments for acute leukemia and other oncology indications with unmet medical needs. Under the agreement, Invetech will develop systems to enable the commercial-scale manufacture of products based on Erytech's proprietary ERYCAPS technology platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells and is designed to more effectively deliver therapeutics with reduced side effects.

"We are excited to support Erytech as they advance their novel therapeutic product candidates towards commercialization," said Richard Grant, global vice president of cell therapy at Invetech. "With 15 years of experience in the development of clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing solutions for cell and advanced therapies, we believe we bring the depth of experience and creative technology solutions necessary to support Erytech's expanding manufacturing needs at every stage of their growth."

Invetech is developing GMP-compliant manufacturing equipment tailored to Erytech's proprietary encapsulation technology. The manufacturing system will be designed to allow rapid capacity expansion to accommodate production volume needs for commercialization of Erytech's product candidates following the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals. The customized equipment will fully integrate with Erytech's selected Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to seamlessly manage electronic patient batch records. The system will be designed to provide Erytech with an advanced capability for consistent, controlled product quality within the production process, highly configurable process control in development, and the flexibility to modify the system to address the manufacturing requirements of future product candidates based on Erytech's ERYCAPS technology platform.

"Our depth of knowledge in cell handling, scalability and manufacturing automation allows us to identify and develop the optimal streamlined manufacturing process. The solutions we will be developing for Erytech will support product consistency and efficacy, ensure regulatory compliance, and are anticipated to result in a lower cost of goods for Erytech," said David Kneen, cell therapy program manager at Invetech. "This collaboration reflects Invetech's expertise in multi-disciplinary system integration, and longstanding commitment to providing robust, innovative design solutions that address the challenges presented by cell and advanced therapy manufacture."

About Invetech

Invetech has created breakthrough products and custom automation systems for more than 30 years. With experience drawn from more than 5,000 projects globally, Invetech partners with global leaders in industry to deliver product design and development, contract manufacturing and custom automation services. The company has experience in a broad range of market sectors including laboratory diagnostics, point of care diagnostics, life sciences, and cell and advanced therapy automated production systems. To learn more about Invetech, please visit http://www.invetech.us.

