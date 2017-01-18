Seno Medical Release: Company Appoints Steve Miller As SVP Of Engineering

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Seno Medical Instruments, Inc., the leader in improving the process of diagnosing breast cancer through the development of an opto-acoustic (OA/US) imaging device, today announced the appointment of Steve Miller as SVP of Engineering. Mr. Miller previously served as the Vice President of Product Realization at FUJIFILM SonoSite, with headquarters in Bothell, Washington. Mr. Miller has dedicated the majority of his 30-year career to the development of innovative medical imaging products that affect patients and customers. He is personally an inventor on more than 30 patents, while leading teams that received more than 200 patents.

"Steve has led international engineering teams in the development of innovative and high performance ultrasound imaging systems. His customer centric approach to product development addressing customer needs at major imaging companies is why he will be an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Tom Umbel, CEO of Seno Medical. "Steve brings the ultrasound system knowledge and experience from top global imaging companies."

Mr. Miller was responsible for taking new concepts to volume production, including engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and product management at SonoSite. FUJFILM SonoSite is the global leader in ultrasound products designed specifically for point-of-care markets. Prior to SonoSite, Steve held several leadership roles at GE Healthcare; his last role at GE was the Engineering General Manager for GE Healthcare's Global Ultrasound Probe division, where he managed engineering teams in seven countries.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Miller said, "I am very excited about the possibilities of opto-acoustic imaging. I was extremely impressed when I saw clinical results and heard feedback from several recognized expert clinicians. The Seno team is clearly very passionate about the realization of this innovative breakthrough technology and its ability to improve the care for so many affected by the risk of cancer - as many close to me have been impacted."

The Imagio® OA/US breast imaging system was designed to identify the two functional hallmarks of cancer: the presence of abnormal blood vessels (tumor angiogenesis) and the relative reduction in oxygen content of blood that occurs in cancer compared to benign masses and normal tissues. The technology used by Seno's OA/US is non-invasive and does not require patient exposure to contrast agents, ionizing radiation (x-ray) or radioisotopes, which are required for other modalities that are capable of functional imaging, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or positron emission tomography (PET). The Imagio breast imaging system received CE mark approval in 2015 and is currently an investigational device in the United States.

The technology currently has CE mark outside the U.S. and is currently targeting Premarket Approval submission to the FDA, in early 2017.

About Seno Medical Instruments, Inc.

Seno Medical Instruments, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based medical imaging company committed to the development and commercialization of a new modality in cancer diagnosis: opto-acoustic imaging. Seno's Imagio breast imaging system fuses opto-acoustic technology with ultrasound (OA/US) to generate functional and anatomical images of the breast. The opto-acoustic images provide a unique blood map around suspicious breast masses while the ultrasound provides a traditional anatomic image. Through the appearance or absence of the two hallmark indicators of cancer angiogenesis and deoxygenation Seno believes that the Imagio OA/US breast imaging system will be a more effective tool to help radiologists confirm or rule out malignancy than current diagnostic imaging modalities without exposing patients to potentially harmful ionizing radiation (x-rays) or contrast agents. To learn more about Seno Medical's OA/US imaging technology and applications, visit www.SenoMedical.com.

