Theranos Shuts Down Last Remaining Blood-Testing Lab After Another Failed Inspection

Theranos is closing down its last remaining blood-testing facility after the lab reportedly failed a regulatory inspection, according to a Wall Street Journal report.The company, once valued at $9 billion, is shifting its focus to a portable ‘lab on chip’ virus-detection box after its blood-testing business, once labelled revolutionary, came under repeated fire for unreliable results, questionable methodology and inadequately trained staff.The Journal reported that Theranos testing lab in Scottsdale, Arizona, was found to have “deficiencies” when representatives from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services visited for an inspection.