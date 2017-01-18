Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Theranos
Shuts Down Last Remaining Blood-Testing Lab After Another Failed Inspection
Tweet
1/18/2017 8:59:32 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Theranos is closing down its last remaining blood-testing facility after the lab reportedly failed a regulatory inspection, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
The company, once valued at $9 billion, is shifting its focus to a portable ‘lab on chip’ virus-detection box after its blood-testing business, once labelled revolutionary, came under repeated fire for unreliable results, questionable methodology and inadequately trained staff.
The Journal reported that Theranos testing lab in Scottsdale, Arizona, was found to have “deficiencies” when representatives from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services visited for an inspection.
Read at
News Release
Read at
Fox News
Read at
Business Insider
Read at
Wall Street Journal
Related News
Embattled
Theranos
Forms New Advisory Board of Biotech Experts
Silicon Valley Exec Meets
Trump
for
FDA
Job
And It Gets Worse...Arizona Planning to Sue
Theranos
Over Faulty Blood Tests
Battered
Ophthotech
(OPHT) Cuts 80% of Staff After Failed Clinical Trials
Embattled
Theranos
Gets a New Landlord
Merck & Co.
(MRK) Expands Discovery to New South San Francisco Facility in Heart of Bay Area and Looks to Hire 100 Employees
Trump's
Defense Pick Officially Cuts Ties With
Theranos
Meet the 27-Year Old CEO Who's Running Biotech
Visikol
Troubled
Theranos
Pink Slips Another 41% of Workforce
Struggling
Nivalis
(NVLS) Cuts 80% of Staff, Including CEO and CMO
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
News Release
•
Fox News
•
Business Insider
•
Wall Street Journal
•
Theranos, Inc.
•
Diagnostics
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs
•
Clinical - Recalls and Warnings
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Recalls and Warnings
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Industry, Jobs