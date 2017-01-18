Prima BioMed Release: CompanyTo Maintain NASDAQ Listing

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Prima BioMed Ltd (ASX: PRR) (NASDAQ: PBMD) the "Company" has received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market indicating that the Company's American Depositary Shares have maintained a closing bid price of US$1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days from 28 December 2016 to 11 January 2017. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule") and the Company's American Depositary Shares will remain listed on the NASDAQ Global Market.

About Prima BioMed

Prima BioMed is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and on the NASDAQ in the US. For further information please visit www.primabiomed.com.au.