Caris Life Sciences Release: Company And The Lustgarten Foundation Collaborate To Support Immunotherapy Clinical Trial For Pancreatic Cancer

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences, a leading innovator in molecular science, and the Lustgarten Foundation, the largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research, are collaborating to support a clinical trial evaluating the impact of immunotherapy in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Caris is providing clinical trial enrollment services to identify potential trial candidates based on biomarker expression results and facilitate communication between treating physicians and study investigators. The Lustgarten Foundation is a sponsor of the study for pancreatic cancer patients in support of its mission to advance scientific and medical research related to the diagnosis, treatment and cure of pancreatic cancer.

While pancreatic cancer is an extremely challenging disease to treat, recent advances in immunotherapies are rapidly changing the way cancer is being treated. The study, "Phase 2 Study of MK-3475 in Patients with Microsatellite Unstable (MSI) Tumors (NCT01876511)," is investigating whether MK-3475, an immunotherapy that blocks negative signals to T cells, is an effective anti-tumor activity agent for MSI-High tumors. The study is also measuring alternative biomarkers correlating to MSI status, including Mismatch Repair Proteins (MMR), MLH1, MSH2, MSH6 and PMS2, among others.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Lustgarten Foundation and believe our comprehensive genomic and proteomic tumor profiling capabilities plus MI Trials services are uniquely positioned to enhance patient accrual in support of this important clinical study," said Dr. David Spetzler, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris Life Sciences. "A growing amount of evidence linking Microsatellite Instability (MSI) and Mismatch Repair (MMR) pathway analysis to immunotherapy response is building and may provide a new treatment paradigm for pancreatic patients."

Caris' MI Trials services will identify MMR positive patients in real-time through the Caris Molecular Intelligence® tumor profiling service, which has profiled more than 110,000 clinical cases to date and helps physicians and researchers more effectively evaluate therapy options and clinical trial opportunities. Upon positive biomarker expression status, MI Trials medical staff will facilitate communication between treating physicians and study investigators.

"This is incredibly important work that has the potential to profoundly impact the treatment of this terrible disease," said Kerri Kaplan, President and CEO of the Lustgarten Foundation. "We are fortunate to be working with a partner like Caris Life Sciences to ensure the best possible outcomes."

To learn more about the study, including clinical trial sites across the country, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01876511.

About Caris Life Sciences®

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. With more than 110,000 clinical cases, Caris Molecular Intelligence®, the company's patented and proprietary product offering, provides oncologists with the most clinically actionable treatment options available to personalize cancer care today. The company is also developing the ADAPT Biotargeting System, which is a revolutionary and unbiased profiling platform with applications across therapy development, drug delivery, advanced diagnostics and disease monitoring for cancer and other complex diseases. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com.

About Lustgarten Foundation

The Lustgarten Foundation is the largest private foundation dedicated to funding pancreatic cancer research. The Foundation supports research to find a cure for pancreatic cancer, facilitates dialogue within the medical and scientific community, and educates the public about the disease through awareness campaigns and fundraising events. Since its inception, the Foundation has directed $125 million to research and assembled the best scientific minds with the hope that one day, a cure can be found. Thanks to private funding, 100 percent of every dollar donated to the Foundation goes directly to pancreatic cancer research. For additional information, please visit www.lustgarten.org.

Media Inquiries:

Caris Life Sciences Media Relations

141703@email4pr.com

214-294-5606

The Lustgarten Foundation Communications

Ellen Zimmerman

141703@email4pr.com

516.803.2336

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caris-life-sciences-and-the-lustgarten-foundation-collaborate-to-support-immunotherapy-clinical-trial-for-pancreatic-cancer-300392506.html

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences