Abbott (ABT) Release: Pharma Announces European Launch Of The Proclaim DRG Neurostimulation System For The Management Of Chronic Neuropathic Pain

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced the European launch of the new Proclaim DRG Neurostimulation System, designed to deliver dorsal root ganglion (DRG) stimulation to patients suffering from chronic neuropathic pain. Through the Proclaim platform's Bluetooth® wireless technology and iOS software, the Proclaim DRG Neurostimulation System offers patients a more intuitive therapy experience, compared to current systems with traditional controllers that can be difficult to operate. This new system will improve the experience of how patients interact with their device, which may lead more patients to consider DRG stimulation for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain.

Neuropathic pain represents one of the most prevalent yet under-treated forms of chronic pain in the world and impacts nearly 10 percent of the European population. Stimulation with Abbott's Proclaim DRG Neurostimulation System targets nerves within the DRG, a spinal structure packed with sensory nerves. As a result, DRG stimulation has been clinically proven to provide superior pain relief over traditional spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy by directly targeting the area of the body where pain occurs to improve quality of life.

Abbott is the first and only company to offer a neurostimulation device designed for DRG therapy and targeted relief of certain types of chronic pain. The approval of the Proclaim DRG Neurostimulation System provides patients with chronic neuropathic pain access to the company's Proclaim platform, a magnetic resonance (MR)-conditional recharge-free system offering best-in-class programming, upgradeability and increased battery capacity. The Proclaim DRG Neurostimulation System also utilizes an iPod touch mobile digital device patient controller that offers wireless communication via Bluetooth wireless technology.

"Many patients battling chronic neuropathic pain have not found adequate relief from other forms of treatment, which is why dorsal root ganglion stimulation has been such an important therapeutic advancement for pain specialists worldwide," said Harold Nijhuis, M.D., an anesthesiologist from St. Antonius Ziekenhuis, Niuwegein, the Netherlands. "With the approval of the Proclaim DRG System, I am able to address chronic focal pain for my patients while offering them access to new, patient-centric benefits and features to improve their therapy experience."

The Proclaim DRG Neurostimulation System supports Abbott's focus on helping physicians manage patients with difficult-to-treat chronic pain in specific areas of the upper and lower body, such as the foot, knee, hip or groin. Clinical research, such as the ACCURATE study, has demonstrated that DRG therapy can provide superior pain relief in patients with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) and other focal chronic neuropathic pain conditions compared to traditional spinal cord stimulation therapy.

"Abbott continues to pursue innovative solutions for chronic pain because far too many patients with chronic intractable pain battle symptoms that are not adequately managed with current therapies," said Allen Burton, M.D., medical director of neuromodulation at Abbott. "Our Proclaim DRG Neurostimulation System addresses this unmet need by offering a therapy that is superior to traditional spinal cord stimulation combined with patient-friendly technology."

About Abbott's Chronic Pain Portfolio:

Chronic pain affects approximately 1.5 billion people worldwide, more than heart disease, cancer and diabetes combined. The condition can negatively impact personal relationships, work productivity and a patient's daily routine. Abbott is a global leader in the development of chronic pain therapy solutions and the only medical device manufacturer in the world to offer radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy solutions including BurstDR stimulation and stimulation of the dorsal root ganglion (DRG) for the treatment of chronic pain.

About Abbott:

At Abbott, we're committed to helping people live their best possible life through the power of health. For more than 125 years, we've brought new products and technologies to the world -- in nutrition, diagnostics, medical devices and branded generic pharmaceuticals -- that create more possibilities for more people at all stages of life. Today, 74,000 of us are working to help people live not just longer, but better, in the more than 150 countries we serve.

