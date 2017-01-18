Paragon Bioservices Release: NIAID Awards Company A Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Valued Up To $159M For Preclinical Drug Development Services

BALTIMORE, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Bioservices received a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide product development services for a variety of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) medical product development activities. The IDIQ mechanism will allow Paragon to compete within a contractor pool for task order awards up to $159 million.

Paragon Bioservices, a global leader in manufacturing and process development of biopharmaceuticals, is one of four awardees to receive the IDIQ valued up to $159 million, with a period of performance of up to 10 years. (FedBizOpps notice). The award covers the development and introduction of new therapeutic products against a range of critical global infectious diseases. Under the contract, the company will develop manufacturing processes and analytical test methods and perform product characterization. "Paragon Bioservices considers this award to be a significant honor which reflects the expertise and dedication of every Paragon employee," said President, CEO, and Board member Pete Buzy. "Paragon is very excited to be working closely with NIAID on preclinical drug development. Over the next decade, Paragon will play an integral role by advancing research and development in the global vaccine market and public health. As a leader in biotherapeutic development and Phase I/II cGMP manufacturing, Paragon is strategically aligned to provide exceptional service and quality. For the past 26 years Paragon has demonstrated commitment to our client's and their corporate goals. We are certain we can carry on this tradition in the years to come."

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is at the forefront for leading research to recognize, provide treatment, and prevent infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases. For more than 60 years, NIAID research has contributed to the development of new therapeutics that have improved the health of millions of people globally.

This project will be funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under contract No. HHSN272201600007I.

