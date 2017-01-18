RTI Surgical (RTIX) Release: Company Extends Deadline For Nominating Directors To The Board

ALACHUA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RTI Surgical Inc. (RTI) (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant
company, announced today that its board of directors has voted to extend
the deadline for stockholders to provide notice of nominations for
election to the company’s board of directors, in connection with its
2017 annual meeting of stockholders, from Jan. 19, 2017 to March 6,
2017. Any director nominations received by the company on or prior to
March 6, 2017, and otherwise complying with the company’s bylaws, may be
brought before the 2017 annual meeting of stockholders.
About RTI Surgical Inc.
RTI
Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing
surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to
delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in sports
medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic
procedures and are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI is
headquartered in Alachua, Fla., and has four manufacturing facilities
throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the
American Association of Tissue Banks. For more information, please visit www.rtix.com.
